‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘Devastated’ After Missing Week 2

Fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach was not able to be in the ballroom for the second episode of season 31 of the show.

Ahead of the “Elvis Night” airing, it was revealed that Karagach tested positive for COVID-19. Her partner, Joseph Baena, was joined instead by troupe member Alexis Warr.

Warr and Baena delivered the Viennese Waltz choreographed by Karagach during the episode, earning 24 out of 40 points from the judges overall and ultimately advanced to the next week without facing the bottom two.

Karagach later shared the dance alongside an emotional message to her partner and her fans.

Karagach Was ‘Devastated’ to Miss a Week in the Ballroom

In the Instagram post where she shared the dance, Karagach said she was devastated to have to miss so much time in the ballroom with her new partner.

“When I got the call in the morning my heart sank straight into my stomach,” she wrote. “To know how hard someone has worked all week to then be told you’re getting a new partner and performing live in front of millions is not an easy task. Hearing I tested positive for Covid was a complete shock especially because I was feeling 100% healthy. Testing is a protocol all of us on set have to go through and although it’s not fun, it keeps our show on air 🙏 I’m devastated I couldn’t perform this dance I loved so much but, I’m grateful my body is able to carry me through this and fight without symptoms.”

She added, “To be honest, I’m more relieved that the people around me are ok and safe. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to all who’ve voted for @joebaena and @alexis_warr last night. Thank you for giving us another week💜 I’m praying I’ll be back next week but for now, Alexis you’re a rockstar and an angel. Thank you for taking care of Joe for me🥺, I know he’s in the best hands with you.”

Later, on Karagach’s Instagram Stories, she shared that if she needed someone to continue to take over for her, she would trust Warr with her partner. She also recalled Warr taking over for her on the last leg of the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 live tour after Karagach broke her ankle.

Warr was also the winner of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 and was hired on for a role in the troupe for “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 31.

Warr Was ‘Speechless’ After the Episode & is Still Rehearsing With Baena

Warr took to Instagram to post after the episode as well.

“I got the call about Dani as I was driving to the studio this morning,” Warr shared. “My heart sank and shattered for her. I pray that she gets better quickly. We sure missed you last night Dani!”

She said that she and Baena only had a few hours together which included her learning the entire dance from the beginning and a few full run-throughs.

“Thank you Joe for your kind gentle soul and for trusting in me and moving forward with such a positive attitude,” she shared. “We had so much fun on that floor. And thank you so much for those who voted for Joe because there’s so much more to see from him, and I can’t wait to see where he goes. In the short time knowing and dancing together, he already feels like a best friend.”