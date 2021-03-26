DWTS’ Daniella Karagach Reveals Her Dream Celebrity Partner

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers don’t get to choose the cast or even who they are paired up with when the cast is announced. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few celebrities in mind that would be their top choices if they could choose anyone.

In a recent interview as part of their “Sophisticated Weddings” cover and pictorial, married dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov were asked about their dream partners on the show and they both gave great answers. Here’s what they had to say.

Karagach Has Her Eye on Zac Efron

Karagach, who most recently partnered rapper Nelly on season 29, told the magazine that she would “love to be partnered with Zac Efron,” the former star of the “High School Musical” trilogy on the Disney Channel. With his musical theatre background, that’s a great choice.

Pashkov, who partnered Carole Baskin on season 29, said that “Meryl Streep or Kate Hudson would be [his] dream ‘Dancing With the Stars’ partners.”

Karagach also said that she would love to see the show embrace a “multi-cultural theme” night that includes “Bollywood, Afro Cuban, [and] Russian” dancing.

The Couple Recently Launched a New Dance School

Karagach and Pashkov, who met in 2009 and married in 2014, recently launched WeddingDance.School, a site where couples who are getting married can work on their first dance with help from professional coaches. In the interview, Karagach called it a “longtime passion project” of theirs.

“We had been carrying it in our heads but with all the traveling and touring, we never got the time to bring it to a reality. Quarantine was the perfect opportunity for us to finally do it,” said Karagach. “This online platform allows engaged couples to learn their first dance in the comfort of their homes and at their own pace. We’ve created tons of courses to most popular classic and modern first dance songs to choose from.”

Pashkov added, “We designed courses specifically for couples without any dance background who can easily follow along and have some fun with their significant other. The beauty in this is, they can learn at their own pace while being comfortable and not having anyone watch them. Personally, I was thinking about the guys, who very often feel intimidated going to a dance studio. We wanted to make them feel comfortable and relaxed while learning in front of their TVs with no one watching or judging. We put years of experience into these online courses to make them easy, effective, and enjoyable.”

They also shared what they love most about each other after all these years. Karagach said of her husband, “He has the biggest heart and always finds the positive in any situation. He has an old soul and is the epitome of a gentleman. … He makes me feel safe and always makes me laugh.”

And Pashkov said of his wife, “Dani is the most straightforward person you’ll ever meet. No filter or sugarcoating. What you see is what you get. I love that about her.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Has a New Hosting Gig