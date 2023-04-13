DWTS Pro Gives First Look at Baby Girl’s Neutral Nursery

The “Dancing with the Stars” world is set to expand several times over the next couple of months, thanks to a baby boom that is on the horizon. Professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first baby soon, and the “DWTS” stars recently had a fabulous baby shower. Soon after sharing highlights from the shower, Karagach gave fans a sneak peek into her baby’s nursery as well.

Daniella Karagach Revealed Her Dream-Come-True Nursery

On April 11, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared a video on her Instagram page that gave fans a taste of the style she chose for her baby girl’s nursery. She credited retailer Buy Buy Baby and their “Ever & Ever” collection for providing “everything we’ve ever dreamed of for our little girl,” and Karagach described the finished nursery as “stunning and durable.” She also credited the retailer for helping make “our experience as first time parents that much more exciting and stress free.” Buy Buy Baby describes the collection, which is exclusive to them, as warm, classic, and whimsical.

Karagach gave an on-camera tour of the finished nursery, and she revealed they are essentially stocked and ready for their baby to arrive. Drawers were filled with onesies and other newborn necessities, and the “DWTS” star gushed over the quality of the furniture they had chosen.

Karagach & Pashkov Earned Rave Reviews for the Nursery

The tour of the nursery showed cozy, fluffy rugs and what Karagach deemed was the most comfortable chair she had ever sat in before. In her Instagram Stories, the “DWTS” dancer noted her husband had picked out the crib sheets, which were from Burt’s Bees Baby and appeared to be the design with small bumblebees scattered all over the heather gray organic cotton fabric. The Buy Buy Baby jungle-themed musical mobile hung over the crib and a couple of stuffed animals rested in a corner. Gauzy pink curtains hung over the bright window, and animal-themed pieces of artwork were hung on the wall.

“It’s soooooo cute!!! Wow,” gushed fellow “Dancing with the Stars” professional Emma Slater.

At least one supporter noted they loved that the “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers did not go will all-white furniture, which is fairly popular in nurseries. Karagach and Pashkov chose the light brown hue for the pieces they chose, and in response, Karagach noted, “We love our neutrals.”

“So adorable Daniella. Its perfect. Very cozy looking. Im happy for the both of you,” shared another fan.

“It’s so calming and very beautiful! Congrats to you Pasha and new baby girl!” someone else added.

Pashkov and Karagach announced their pregnancy via Instagram in November 2022 and revealed their baby’s due date is in May 2023. Their daughter will have plenty of company with a handful of other “DWTS” stars expecting or recently welcoming new babies. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy added their first child, Rome, to their family in January, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expect their second child in June. May should also bring second babies for Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister, as well as Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick. “Dancing with the Stars” fans will be eager to see which of the babies arrives first, and people likely only have to wait a few more weeks before they can start gushing over the latest “DWTS” family births.