Former DWTS Pro Names the ‘Dark Horse’ of Season 33

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke thinks that NFL star Danny Amendola could win the Mirrorball Trophy for season 33.

“For me, I was like, really, Witney came back for someone like Danny who may not be as, like, with four athletes on the season, you would you know, he wasn’t a pop out out of the four or out of the other three. And now, I’m like, he’s one of my favorites. He’s like one of the dark horses I think of the competition,” Burke said on the September 27, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

Amendola and Witney Carson have fared well this season so far. On week one, they earned a score of 20 out of 30 for their tango to “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey. On week two, the duo performed a jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. They received a 21 out of 30.

Cheryl Burke Previously Said She Wasn’t ‘Excited’ About Danny Amendola

Burke’s recent comments about Amendola are a stark contrast to what she previously said about him.

On the September 5 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke admitted that she didn’t think Amendola would make it too far in the competition.

“I am not so excited about Witney’s partner. And I don’t know why. I’m not that excited. I think there’s just so many athletes. Now, if he was just if it was just him and Dwight [Howard], then it’s one thing. But I think everyone’s gonna it’s just so it’s a third of the four couple, like four athletes, that’s a lot, you know,” Burke said.

“I don’t know if he has rhythm. From what I saw, She’s got her you know, work cut out for her. But like I always have observed everyone obviously throughout the years, and I feel like Witney does best when she does have someone with a little bit of rhythm. But I’m hoping she can with all the experience she has, I know she’ll be able to whip something together,” she added.

Carrie Ann Inaba Expressed Concerns Over Danny Amendola

Although Amendola is a former NFLer, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba expressed some concerns with his cardio health following one of his dances.

During the live show, Inaba asked Amendola if he was “okay.” She later explained the reason behind her concerns.

“I thought he was having trouble catching his breath after the dance, and I wanted to offer him water. His eyes were a bit glazed over, and he wasn’t making eye contact with the judges while we were speaking. I’ve experienced many health challenges, and I just wanted to check and see if he needed to sit down for a moment or have some water,” Inaba told Entertainment Weekly.

“Dance is quite a physical experience and after a dance performance, I’ve seen many people get dizzy and almost black out. His performance was so high energy and he may have been surprised at how much it took out of him,” she added.

