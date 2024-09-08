DWTS Season 33 Star Receives 5-Word Message Ahead of Premiere

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Danny Amendola received some advice from his former New England Patriots teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

“Gronk hit me with a message this morning and he was so amped up, so juiced, I know he’ll be excited,” Amendola told Us Weekly. “He said, ‘Just bring the energy man.’ I’ll be channeling my inner Gronk,” he added.

Amendola signed on to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and will dance alongside Witney Carson. Amendola played for the Patriots from 2013 through 2017. He spent the last couple of years of his NFL career playing in Miami, Detroit, and Houston.

He retired after the 2021 season and went on to serve as assistant/returners coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he has since left his position with the team and appears to have taken a step back from football.

“I think I’m good on the coaching thing for a little bit. I wanted to get in and kind of see what it was all about. I’m really glad I did it. I think I retired my whistle for now,” he said on “The Dan and Ninko Show” in February.

Danny Amendola Is the First Former Patriots Player to Compete on DWTS

Interestingly, Amendola was never the New England Patriots player rumored to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” For years, fans were convinced that Gronkowski would ink a deal to trade in his cleats for dance shoes.

In 2019, for example, there were rumors that Gronk and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, were going to compete against each other on season 28.

“We’re hearing that Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend are going to be on this seasons Dancing with the Stars. The couple is constantly in the limelight and it makes sense. So just remember where you heard it FIRST,” Terez Owens reported at the time.

But despite the constant rumors that Gronk would be the one on the show, it just never happened. Instead, Amendola landed the gig — and he seems excited for what’s ahead.

“She’s back!!! An absolute HONOR to share the floor with @witneycarson on @dancingwiththestars…Mirror Ball we comin for ya,” Amendola captioned an Instagram post on September 4.

Carson responded to the shoutout in the comments section.

“The honor is mine! Let’s get it!” she wrote.

Fans Are Excited to Watch Danny Amendola & Witney Carson in the Ballroom

Amendola has become more well-known in the reality television world after competing on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Of course, he also has all of Patriots Nation behind him, so he could stay in the competition longer than other people may realize. Overall, fans seem super excited to watch him compete — and to see Carson back in the ballroom.

“Better bring them good dance moves Danny because our girl IS BACKKKK!!!!!” one person commented on a joint Instagram post shared by Amendola and Carson.

“Omg I will be watching for first time ever because of @dannyamendola,” someone else added.

“Damn, I’ll have to start watching again, swore off it since Tom Bergeron was let go. Oh… Dolla,” a third comment read.

“Danny, you are going to kill it! Cannot wait to watch you and so glad you are paired with Witney,” a fourth Instagram user said.

