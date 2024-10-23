Some DWTS Fans Think Season 33 Star’s Disney Night Scores Were too High

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans feel that season 33 contestant Danny Amendola was scored too high on Disney Night.

Amendola and his ballroom pro partner Witney Carson danced a jazz routine to “Bye, Bye, Bye” from Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The performances was filled with lifts, a fight sequence, and was jam-packed with action. The judges scored the duo a 27, giving them 9s across the board.

However, some fans disagreed with the high score, which landed Amendola and Carson at the top of the leaderboard.

Some Fans Think Danny Amendola’s Dancing Wasn’t Great

While most fans agree that the performance was fun and captivating, quite a few others noted that the dance portions of the routine weren’t up to snuff. After the show aired, quite a few people took to Reddit to react.

“I like Witney a lot and always like her choreo but this just didn’t land for me at all. I thought it was way over scored,” one person wrote.

“Just more lifts, so overrated. Need him and Dwight gone next,” someone else added.

“I really like Witney. She is super talented but this ‘dance’ was all fight. The few bars where they did dance they were not together. Witney looked amazing during the actual dance section and Danny looked awkward. I was kind of excited for this and it could have killed, but instead I felt totally disappointed,” a third Redditor said.

“He is in for a tough time now that he’s done both jazz + contemporary and has only technical dances left. Everyone else has at least one of those styles left to do (and most have both), making it easy for him to slip down the leaderboard. I hope he’s ready to put in the work,” a fourth comment read.

Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Called Danny Amendola a ‘Dark Horse’

Amendola’s dancing skills didn’t seem too promising on week one of the competition. However, he’s definitely improved and he and Carson have been leading the pack for two weeks in a row.

While some fans aren’t too sure if Amendola is going to be able to keep up with the more technical dances, he is heading in the right direction. Nevertheless, some think that the former NFL star will make it to the finals. One person who thinks that Amendola is one to watch out for is former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke.

“For me, I was like, really, Witney came back for someone like Danny who may not be as, like, with four athletes on the season, you would you know, he wasn’t a pop out out of the four or out of the other three. And now, I’m like, he’s one of my favorites. He’s like one of the dark horses I think of the competition,” Burke said on a September 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

Amendola seems dedicated to the process and has been working hard in rehearsals alongside Carson. His week 7 dance could either make or break him.

