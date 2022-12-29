Fans Roast ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro After ‘Dating Profile’ Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten stirred up some controversy on his Instagram feed when he posted a set of photos of himself holding a large fish.

“If I had an online dating profile, this would be my main photo,” Bersten captioned the photos.

Fans and friends immediately took to the comment section to tell Bersten the photo wouldn’t work on them.

“*swipes left*,” “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa commented on the photo. Milo Manheim, a former contestant, agreed, writing, “That’s an immediate swipe left brother.”

Some people thought the photo was perfect, however. Amanda Kloots, who was partnered with Bersten on season 30 of the show, wrote, “I think people would swipe partner” with a laughing emoji.

Many fans in the comment section said the photo would be an “immediate” no.

“aint nobody swiping right for a fish photo,” one person wrote.

Some Fans Hope Bersten Will Date a Season 31 Finalist

Some fans are hoping that Bersten and season 31 contestant, Gabby Windey, will find romance during the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 live tour. The two were partnered on Halloween night of season 31 of the competition after Windey’s partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans knew Bersten and Windey were both single, and they noticed some chemistry during their dance. Some fans went as far as to call for the two to go on a date or start a romance.

Afterward, Bersten’s season 31 partner Jessie James Decker told E! News that Bersten always brings that level of passion when he dances.

“I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he’s such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all,” she told the outlet. “He’s a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That’s what I love about him. He is an incredible dancer. When he would try to show me moves, I would be like, ‘Whomp, whomp’ for myself.”

Windey has, however, been famously flirting with fellow season 31 contestant, Vinny Guadagnino and has even said she’d be open to going on a date with the “Jersey Shore” star.

Windey confirmed her split from her fiance, Eric Schwer, during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. She said that the two weren’t on the same page about their future together and that their relationship didn’t work outside of reality TV.

Bersten Was Happy About the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Move to Disney+

Ahead of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” the show was moved from ABC to Disney+. While fans had mixed reactions, Bersten was happy about the move, he told Hello Magazine ahead of the season.

“Streaming is taking over the world and Disney is such an amazing platform,” Bersten shared. “I don’t know much about numbers but they have surpassed 130 million subscribers in only two or three years! I also think it will be amazing to be the first live show on a streaming platform, and our west coast fans will be able to vote for the first time when it actually matters.”

He added, “Before it was like, ‘just vote for me, trust me, we’ll be good,’ so it feels inclusive to everyone.”

The number of viewers tuning in for season 31 was never released by Disney+, but the show has been renewed for season 32, which is set to air in the fall of 2023.