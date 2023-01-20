DWTS Family Mourns the Death of ‘Incredible’ Legend

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning the loss of a prolific musician after David Crosby died at the age of 81, as reported by Variety.

A cause of death is not yet known, but many members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family are mourning the loss of this “legendary singer-songwriter.”

Amanda Kloots Said ‘This One Hurts’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, who sadly recently lost her mother-in-law, wrote a tribute to Crosby on her Instagram stories.

“OMG, this one hurts,” wrote Kloots. “I sing ‘Our House’ to Elvis every night. I painted these words on my first home. Legendary singer-songwriter. Rest in peace.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 11 contestant and “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick wrote on Twitter, “Rest In Peace, David Crosby❤️. Thank you for the most beautiful music and harmonies that so deeply touch my heart and soul. Sending my deepest condolences to David’s family and loved ones.”

Go-Go’s lead singer and season 8 contestant Belinda Carlisle wrote on Instagram, “I am SO sad. 💔💔💔💔💔 I loved David Crosby, he reminded me so much of my brother who passed a couple of years ago with his looks and curmudgeonly demeanor. A difficult man obviously but no BS and I LOVED that. An amazing musician with the voice of an angel. RIP – you meant so much to so many, including me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” performer Melissa Etheridge wrote, “Thank you, @thedavidcrosby. I will miss you, my friend.”

Crosby was part of the group Crosby, Stills and Nash alongside Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. The group was often expanded to include Neil Young and went by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY).

Their song “Our House” that Kloots referred to was one of the singles released in 1970 off their album “Deja Vu.” It charted No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been used in countless TV shows and films. Elvis is Kloots’ young son whom she had with late husband Nick Cordero, who died in 2020.

The Rest of the Entertainment World is Mourning David Crosby As Well

Crosby’s bandmate Graham Nash wrote a poignant tribute to his estranged colleague on Instagram where he said that despite their “volatile” relationship, they shared a “deep friendship.”

Nash’s full tribute reads:

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.

Actress Lynda Carter wrote on Twitter, “The incredible David Crosby has died, but his music is forever. Thank you, David.”

“Missing you already, Croz. Love to Jan,” wrote singer-songwriter James Taylor.

“I can’t begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I’m grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he’s gone,” wrote singer and Johnny Cash’s daughter Roseanne Cash.

Beach Boys founding member Brian Wilson wrote, “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian.”

Musician Stevie Van Zandt wrote, “RIP David Crosby. As a member of The Byrds, 1 of the historically essential Artists that created the Artform of Rock. The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who, Beach Boys & Yardbirds, showed future generations like us what was possible. We owe him, and them, everything.”

Actress Christina Applegate wrote, “Tonight at 7pm PST my friends and neighborhood will howl and then blast CSN to honor this beautiful soul and legend. If you do this, please send me videos. RIP David Crosby!! We love you.”

“So sad to hear the news about David Crosby. He was a friend. His contribution to American music will live on,” wrote director Rob Reiner.