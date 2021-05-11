DWTS Alum Dating ‘Chicago Med’ Star

One “Dancing With the Stars” finalist has a new love interest in his life — former MLB player David Ross is dating actress Torrey DeVitto, she recently revealed on Instagram. Here’s what you need to know about their new relationship.

DeVitto Says She Loves Ross ‘Madly’

In a black-and-white photo of DeVitto kissing Ross on the cheek, she wrote, “Love him madly.” She also posted a selfie when she took a recent bike ride around Cincinnati and when her “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Brant Daugherty (who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum) asked her why she was in Cincinnati because that’s his hometown, she wrote revealed that she was there because of Ross’s team’s series with the Cincinnati Reds.

“I thought you were from Chicago, but am now realizing you may have only gone to school there… had I known, I would have asked you for some food recs!” wrote DeVitto to Daugherty. “My boyfriend’s team was playing in Cincinnati this weekend! The river walk was beautiful! Loved it!”

DeVitto is recently coming off a relationship with “Blue Bloods” star Will Estes, while Ross finalized his divorce from Hyla Ross in February 2020, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The two share three children — Landri, 14, Cole, 12, and Harper, 5.

Amazing off day with family! Back to work against some ol' friends @Braves tonight. pic.twitter.com/d3GEQ12E3A — David Ross (@D_Ross3) June 10, 2016

There is no word how Ross and DeVitto met, but they do both reside in Chicago for the majority of the year. Ross is the current manager of the Chicago Cubs and DeVitto has starred on “Chicago Med” since its debut in 2015. The Dick Wolf medical drama films on location in Chicago.

Ross Was the First Professional Baseball Player to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Professional athletes have a successful track record on “Dancing With the Stars,” Ross included. He competed alongside pro dancer Lindsay Arnold during season 24, finishing in second place behind fellow pro athlete Rashad Jennings, an NFL running back.

Ross was the first professional baseball player to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” paving the way for retired MLB player Johnny Damon and Olympic softball player Jennie Finch Daigle to take to the ballroom floor for season 26, the all-athletes season.

At the season 24 finale, Ross told US Weekly he was just happy to be there — and Arnold was a little surprised they took 2nd place.

“I’m shocked and thankful. I felt like I was a winner when they announced I was going to the finals,” said Ross. “This week we’ve just enjoyed each other and had fun. I came out here with zero expectations.”

He added, “I think the best dancer won, I think the person who improved the most. I’m so thankful for the friendship I’ve created with Lindsay and all the contestants. This show has been amazing. The people that work for the show are amazing. I can’t say thank you enough.”

“I’m super proud of this season. When we heard that we were not the third-place couple, I’m not going to lie — I don’t want to say shocked, because it doesn’t surprise me that people love this guy — but it was a little bit shocking. It was very cool and special,” said Arnold.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Chicago Med” is currently airing its sixth season and has been renewed for a seventh and eighth season.

