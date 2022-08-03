‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Member Welcomes First Child

The “Dancing With the Stars” family has gotten a little bit bigger, as one former member of the show’s troupe has welcomed their first child.

Dennis Jauch, who was a member of the show’s troupe back in 2016 for season 22 of the show, welcomed his daughter alongside his wife, singer Leona Lewis.

Jauch was on the troupe at the same time as current “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Alan Bersten and Jenna Johnson as well as judge Derek Hough’s fiance Hayley Erbert.

They Named Their Child Carmel Allegra

The couple named their daughter Carmel Allegra, and she arrived on July 22, 2022.

“And then there were three,” Jauch wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of part of Carmel’s face. “Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

The couple got married in July 2019 in a ceremony that was held at the Tuscan vineyard owned by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. The vineyard is located south of Florence.

In 2018, People confirmed that the couple was engaged after celebrating eight years together.

“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being,” Jauch wrote on Instagram at the time. “Here’s to many more beautiful memories.”

For their second wedding anniversary, Jauch shared a touching post.

“I can’t believe it’s been 2 years since we said ‘yes’!!! So much has happened since then…the world is literally upside down, but being in this with you by my side as my most stunning wife makes it all feel like a walk in the park,” he wrote. “Thank you for being my ride or die through it all. It’s only the beginning of our beautiful journey together.”

He also shared a post of the couple just weeks before Lewis gave birth to their daughter.

“Just can’t stop staring at this,” he wrote. “So proud of this stunner for powering through this challenging but most beautiful time. We can’t wait to meet our little one 😍.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Congratulating the Couple

The “Dancing With the Stars” family took to the comments to congratulate the dancer.

“Congratulations!!!” professional dancer Sasha Farber commented on the post. Farber also shared the post to his Instagram story to congratulate the couple.

Peta Murgatroyd, who is also a professional dancer, commented, “Ah congratulations!! 😍 What an Angel! Wishing you all the baby joy forever and ever.”

“Congratulations!!!!! Wow how beautiful, I love the name,” pro dancer Emma Slater wrote in the comment section.

Professional dancer Britt Stewart also commented to congratulate Jauch.

Lewis’s post also saw love from the “Dancing With the Stars” community.

“Congratulations to your family, love you loads,” professional dancer Keo Motsepe wrote.

"Congrats lovely lady ❤️ sending you so much love and joy 💞."

Congrats lovely lady ❤️ sending you so much love and joy 💞.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

