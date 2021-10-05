Why Isn’t Derek Hough on DWTS Tonight?

Fans might have noticed that judge Derek Hough is absent from “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 in week 3. Here is what host Tyra Banks had to say about it at the top of the show.

Derek Had a Possible COVID Exposure

At the beginning of the October 4 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Banks updated fans on where Hough was for this week, saying, “Due to a potential COVID exposure and although he is fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight’s show out of an abundance of caution.”

Funnily enough, Hough joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a judge in season 29 because judge Len Goodman was stuck in the United Kingdom due to COVID travel restrictions. Now Len is back, but it is Derek taking a week off just to be safe.

Hough has been commuting back and forth to Las Vegas because of his residency show there, which was rescheduled after it was postponed in mid-2020 due to the Pandemic. “Derek Hough: No Limit” is at the Venetian Resort’s Summit Showroom. The show has a limited engagement, running Sept. 22-26, Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 13-17, and Nov. 3-7, Nov. 10-14, and Nov. 17-21.

“Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between,” said the press release. “[The show will] incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of The Summit Showroom, and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence.”

Hough Is Not The Only Absence

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID a week ago Sunday, back on September 26, and then a few days later, her partner Cody Rigsby also tested positive for COVID. So this week, they are dancing a jazz routine remotely. On Instagram, Cheryl praised the production team for helping them stay in the competition.

“@dancingabc we are READY for Britney night! See you soon!! … Thank you again to the production crew for making this happen so America could watch us dance!” wrote Cheryl, adding in a separate post, “Thank you SO MUCH to the entire DWTS crew for working so hard to make this all come to life, and happen so quickly! For their endless amount of hours, their weekend and the time they put into making sure Cody and I can dance. Thank you for all the well wishes, love and support #boocrew!”

Cheryl also told Heavy that she has been feeling well despite the positive test, saying, “I feel actually weirdly great. I feel normal, which is a good thing, I guess, right?” said Burke. “Thank god for the vaccination, though. I’m fully vaccinated, so I don’t know if that would’ve been the same outcome if I wasn’t fully vaccinated.”

Cody posted on his own Instagram, “Live from my living room it’s Britney week at @dancingabc Don’t ever count yourself out, there is always a way out and up.”

Week three on the show is Britney Spears week, with each couple taking the floor (or performing remotely) to one of Ms. Spears’ biggest hits.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Announces DWTS All-Star Project