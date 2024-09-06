Derek Hough Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Season 33 Star’s Casting

Derek Hough is a bit confused by one of the contestants named on the “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 cast announcement.

The six-time mirrorball champion turned ABC judge spoke out about the eclectic cast during a September 4, 2024 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark.” During his chat with host Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Hough made a comment about controversial contestant Anna Delvey, who is partnered with newly-promoted pro dancer Ezra Sosa.

In 2019, Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, served jail time after she was convicted of defrauding businesses while pretending to be a German heiress, per CNN. After her release from prison, Delvey was placed under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor attached to her body.

Hough told Ripa and Consuelos that he was taken aback by Delvey’s ankle monitor when he saw her for the cast announcement in New York City. “I did see Anna Delvey’s ankle bracelet,” he said. “She’s on house arrest I guess but I guess she’s gonna be on ‘Dancing’…?”

The Emmy winner shook his head in confusion as he mulled over the unexpected DWTS cast member. “I don’t understand it,” Hough said when asked about Delvey’s casting. “But I just know that thing is gonna be bedazzled for sure,” he added of her ankle monitor.

Anna Delvey Talked About Her House Arrest in Previous Interviews

Delvey was given special permission to leave her house for “Dancing With the Stars,” according to the New York Post. In an August 2024 interview with the outlet, Delvey said her ankle monitor creates unwanted attention when she’s out in public. “Every time I go out, what’s being written is I’m sporting the ankle bracelet or I’m flaunting it,” she said. “People don’t seem to want to acknowledge that I don’t have a choice but to wear it. It’s just like I would not want to make such a spectacle out of this.”

While Hough joked that her ankle monitor could be “bedazzled,” Delvey was already one step ahead of the game. She told The Post that she previously decorated the device with a rhinestone letter “A” and noted that it’s her “right to bedazzle” the hardware she’s had attached to her body for two years.

Derek Hough Revealed Who He Thinks Will Do Well on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

In addition to Delvey, the full DWTS season 33 cast includes “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, former NFL star Danny Amendola, “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei, basketball pro Dwight Howard, actress Chandler Kinney, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, model Brooks Nader, actor Eric Roberts, “Beverly Hills 90210” alum Tori Spelling , “The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran , and actor Reginald VelJohnson.

On “Live,” Hough was asked who he thinks will stand out in the upcoming season ‘of “Dancing With the Stars.” “I feel like the Olympians are going to be fantastic, Stephen and Ilona,” he predicted. “A good work ethic…like Dwight Howard,” he added.

The DWTS fan-favorite also praised the entire cast for their fandom. “What I love about the cast is that they are all such fans of the show,” Hough told Ripa and Consuelos. “Like some of them have been wanting to be on the show for like 30 seasons and they’re finally on it. I love it because I feel like when they want to be there, we feel that. We enjoy that we’re on the road with them on a journey. And it’s gonna be a fun cast!”