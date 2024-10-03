Derek Hough Shares Big Update on Future With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert “definitely” want to be parents. In an interview that was published on September 24, 2024, Hough said that babies are more than likely in his future with Erbert.

“We definitely want to have a family eventually. We’ll see what’s in the cards, what’s on the horizon. Little dancing children running around,” Hough told E! News.

It’s been a crazy year for the couple, between touring and Erbert’s scary health emergency in December 2023. Erbert fell ill after a show and needed emergency surgery after doctors found an intercranial hematoma. Thankfully, she has made a full recovery.

The experience made the couple’s 1-year wedding anniversary in August 2024 even more special.

“We actually read each other our vows again where we got married on this cliffside in Carmel overlooking the ocean. And it was really emotional because we were reading the vows and thinking like, ‘Wow, we really put these to the test,'” Hough told E! News.

The two originally exchanged vows on August 26, 2023, in Monterey, California.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Have Been Open About Their Desires to Start a Family

This certainly isn’t the first time that Hough, 39, has said that he hopes to have children with Erbert, 29.

“It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it,” he told Extra one month after tying the knot. “She’s been my strength… When I’m feeling tired or I’m feeling overwhelmed, I just look at her and it’s just like all is right,” he continued, adding that he’s “absolutely” ready for babies.

Erbert, however, was a bit more hesitant to jump in. “We will see,” she said when her husband asked if they were “ready to do this thing.”

In his interview on Shawn Johnson and Andrew East’s “Couple Things” podcast in November 2023, the duo talked about starting a family again.

“I’m actually really excited about the next chapter in our lives. I’m excited to be a dad, ya know?” he continued. After a brief moment, Erbert clarified with a “not yet!”

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Headed on Tour for the Holidays

Hough and Erbert seem focused on their respective careers at the present time. Hough is a judge on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” and then will be heading out on a new holiday tour that will have him on the road through the end of the year.

On September 12, 2024, the duo announced that Erbert would be joining Hough on the tour.

“Guess who’s hitting the road for the Holidays?! I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining another tour with my husband, but this time with a twist. Come see us Dance For the Holidays! Make sure you get your tickets,” Erbert captioned an Instagram post.

Fans were delighted to hear the news and are happy to see that Erbert is feeling well enough to dance again.

“She’s a miracle,” Hough told E! News in his September 2024 interview. “She really is and I don’t say that lightly,” he added.

