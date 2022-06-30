Derek Hough’s Famous Pal Teases Pro’s Plans for a Baby

Derek Hough and Hailey Erbert got engaged in May 2022 after seven years together. Hough planned a super romantic proposal at the couple’s home in Los Angeles complete with flowers, candles, and a one-of-a-kind ring.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough and Erbert captioned a joint Instagram post on June 2, 2022. Although Hough and Erbert’s engagement just happened, the two are ready to get married and have been fairly candid about their hopes to start a family.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Erbert told People magazine after accepting Hough’s proposal. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives,” she added.

Along with a wedding, Hough, 37, and Erbert, 28, may be ready to have kids in the not-so-distant future — and one of Hough’s famous pals hinted that a baby announcement could be right around the corner. The exchange went down in a text message and was later shared on Instagram.

Hough’s Friend Teased Him About Becoming a Dad

On Father’s Day 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro’s pal Michael Buble share a big hint that babies may be coming for Hough and Erbert sooner rather than later.

Hough shared a screenshot of a text that he received from Buble on Father’s Day.

“Probably the last time I don’t have to wish you a Happy Father’s Day,” Buble texted Hough, adding five red heart emoji.

“Pump the breaks @michaelbuble,” Hough captioned his screenshot, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

The post was shared on Buble’s Instagram Stories and he wrote, “But uncle Mike sounds sooo good!!” to which Hough reshared, adding, “yes it does” with a smiley face.

Hough & Erbert Have Both Said They Want to Have Kids

Hough said that he loves calling Erbert his fiancee and he knows that she is “the one,” in an interview with Us Weekly that ran shortly after the couple confirmed the engagement news.

When it comes to starting a family, Hough said that he “can’t wait” to see Erbert as a mom.

“I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful so caring, so loving. Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom,” he told the outlet.

Earlier in 2022, Erbert took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Hough enjoying an ice cream alongside two kids.

“After seeing you with these two, I can’t wait to see you with our babies,” she captioned the pic.

Hough and Erbert are performing in Las Vegas as part of a residency at The Venetian Resort. They have dates through the fall and the two are expected to be a part of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

