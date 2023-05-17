Derek Hough Reveals His Best Man Pick As Wedding Date Nears

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are eager for details regarding Derek Hough and Hayley Ebert’s upcoming wedding. The duo has not revealed exactly when they will exchange vows, although many “DWTS” viewers have a hunch the day is coming very soon. Hough and Ebert will likely share lots of photos and videos from their big day after they have tied the knot, but in the lead-up to the big day, they have revealed a few key details about what they have planned. In a recent interview, Hough talked about his pick for best man, and fans will probably love it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Picked Mark Ballas to Be His Best Man

Hough shared a few new wedding details with Us Weekly, and he confirmed a fun tidbit for “Dancing with the Stars” fans. He referenced Ballas’ retirement after winning season 31 with Charli D’Amelio, and noted Ballas would be dancing up a storm at the upcoming wedding. He was then asked if Ballas was going to be part of the wedding party, and Hough revealed that not only is Ballas in the wedding party, he is the best man. Hough also noted that Ballas is “actually beautiful with words,” so he knows for certain a fantastic best-man speech is ahead.

As many “Dancing with the Stars” fans know, Hough and Ballas have been close friends for many years. Extra shared details from LaPalme Magazine where Hough revealed the two first met in Utah, where Ballas’ parents taught dance. A few years later, Hough, and his little sister and upcoming “DWTS” co-host Julianne, moved in with the Ballas family in London, England. Derek was just 13 when he and his sister were sent abroad so they could train at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. During those years, the two guys “became like brothers really,” and Hough was the best man in Ballas’ 2016 wedding. “It’s cool because I remember us being kids in our bedroom back in London and being like, hey man it’s so weird that we’re going to be best men at each other’s weddings,” Hough recalled. Now, that has come full circle and is playing out in real life.

Hough & Ebert’s Wedding Will Be an Epic Event

While talking with Us Weekly Hough also shared that having a major nature component incorporated into his wedding was “top of the list” in terms of priorities. The wedding will ultimately be a 3-day event, he revealed, and he cautioned fans that “my first dance is going to be a little bit different than what people I think expect.” He previously admitted he felt a lot of pressure to create an epic first dance, but he has since determined he wants it to be “a moment where it’s just about her and I together, just in our own world… this is just for us.” Hough did admit there might be a more coordinated and epic dance later in the evening, though.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans seemed to love the fact that Hough chose Ballas to be his best man, appreciating the long-lasting friendship the two have maintained.

“I love that they’re still so close after all these years and that it wasn’t all for the show,” a Redditor shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Awh that’s awesome I love their friendship!!” another “Dancing with the Stars” fan added.