Derek Hough Opens Up About Being Bullied As a Kid

‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro-dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough recently talked about being bullied as a kid for dancing, but he says dancing is actually very masculine. He’s not the only “Dancing With the Stars” pro who has expressed that opinion. Read on to find out how Hough thinks dancing gets him in touch with his masculinity and what other pros have said about it.

Hough Says He’s Connected to Both His Masculine and Feminine Energy

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Paso Doble – Dancing with the StarsDerek Hough and Hayley Erbert dancing the Paso Doble to “Uccen” by Taalbi Brothers on Dancing with the Stars 2020! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-10-20T04:13:36Z

In a recent interview with the TikTok For You podcast, Hough said that he was bullied as a kid for being into dance.

“I was bullied as a kid because I was a dancer and certain things. Dancing had a — there was an association with it,” said Hough. But he tried to ignore that because he actually finds dancing to be very masculine.

“When I dance, when I move, regardless of what I’m wearing, I feel incredibly connected to myself,” said Hough. “I feel incredibly connected and present. It kind of forces you into the moment … for me personally, it was a great way to connect to my masculine energy. Doing a paso doble or doing something where I’m dancing with somebody, I feel incredibly connected to that.”

He added that he is also very in touch with his feminine energy too — and all of that is beautiful and can be expressed through dance.

“Growing up, I had so many amazing women in my life, I’ve always been very connected to my feminine energy,” said Hough. “So dancing, this sort of ebb and flow, dancing is always a beautiful way to tap into any type of energy or any type of feeling and to really feel connected to that and to yourself.”

Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko Have Said Something Very Similar

Mak & Val's Performance – – Face Off Recap/Results – Dancing with the StarsValentin Chmerkovskiy and Maksim Chmerkovskiy dance to "Shout (Pt 1 & 2)" by Isley Brothers on Dancing with the Stars’ Season 23 Face Off Recap/Results show! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-09-28T02:55:34Z

On an episode of the “Interview With the Artist” podcast, Val Chmerkovskiy said that Russian culture sees dancing as very masculine, even if the U.S. does not. His Russian family encouraged him to get into dancing, even if “as a 12-year-old kid growing up in Brooklyn, he had to keep dancing private.

“It was difficult, but you kept your shoes in your bag. You didn’t talk about it. It was a don’t ask, don’t tell policy,” said Chmerkovskiy,

Savchenko echoed those sentiments in an interview for the “Boo2Bullying” campaign, saying, “At that time, being a kid, you don’t realize that it’s bullying. We don’t even have a word for bullying. People make fun of you, you talk back, and you kind of move on with your life. You get upset. It’s a little bit of a different culture. You get upset about it, but you always just follow your gut and follow that passion of yours.”

But Chmerkovskiy said he actually thinks ballroom dancing is one of the most masculine disciplines out there.

“I never understood why anybody would have an issue with anybody dancing, I think it’s so beautiful and so masculine,” said Chmerkovskiy. “If anything, ballroom dancing is the most masculine thing you can do. You’re dancing with a woman … you learn all about chivalry, about manners, you learn how to treat a lady from when you’re eight years old and I don’t think there’s anything more important for a young man to experience, to understand how to conduct himself around a woman the right way.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Pro Calls Out Gleb Savchenko