Fans React to Derek Hough Calling Out DWTS Pro on Live TV

Derek Hough is on the judges’ panel for season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” On week 2, he gave some fairly tough criticism and helpful feedback to the couples, but there was one thing that he said that got fans talking.

After Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader completed their quickstep, Hough called the ballroom pro out for not exhibiting proper form. When the two were dancing, they were in tango frame, which isn’t correct.

“Question, actually. Mr. Gleb. Was that a tango frame in a quickstep?” Hough asked. Savchenko admitted that the frame was wrong, but sort of played it off. Hough, however, wasn’t really having it — and it reflected in the score he chose.

Carrie Ann Inaba gave the couple a 7, Hough gave them a 6, and Bruno Tonioli gave them a 7 for a total of 21 out of 30.

“Want to see that proper frame,” Hough said, after revealing his score.

Fans Reacted to Derek Hough’s Frame Comments on Reddit

After Hough called out Savchenko for the incorrect form, some fans took to Reddit to react. The vast majority of fans felt that Hough’s critique was spot on.

“Ok I had SERIOUS second hand embarrassment for Gleb getting called out for doing Tango frame. I noticed it during the dance, and figured he didn’t want to mess up Brooks frame and confused her with changing it for quickstep which is lazy but I LOVED Derek calling him out because Gleb is a PRO dancer. But it was so funny!!!” one person wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“I didn’t get second hand embarrassment from that part,” someone else said, adding, “I honestly respect Derek as a judge though to call out the pros! I agree it was definitely laziness on Gleb’s part.”

“This is what the judges should be doing. I noticed a reaction from Bruno when Derek called Gleb out, so I wonder if Bruno didn’t notice the frame wasn’t right and if he would have scored differently,” read a third comment.

“I know Derek is tired of the male pros subpar teaching and weak choreography. He and Mark really set a high standard and the current male pros roster never managed to reach it after all these years. I’m glad he’s calling them out,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Gleb Savchenko Previously Compared Derek Hough’s Judging Style to Len Goodman’s

Savchenko seems to respect Hough’s opinions and has spoken out on the judge’s style recently.

“Derek is very technical. He reminds me of Len a little bit. And I like that,” Savchenko told Us Weekly following the season 33 premiere. Len Goodman was an OG judge on the show. He retired after season 31 and died a few months later.

Hough later responded to the comments.

“I wish I was as good as Len,” Hough told the outlet. “[He’s] absolutely irreplaceable. … His phrases and his ‘Lenisms’ were just iconic,” he continued.

“It’s always hard, especially in these first couple of weeks, because there’s so little time to say something. I feel like I’m rushing it trying to get it in,” Hough admitted.

