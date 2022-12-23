Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Were in a Car Accident

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert were in a car accident during their getaway to the mountains. The couple was in a car when it slid down an icy, steep hill, leaving Erbert with some gnarly facial injuries that required stitches.

At the time of the accident, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared a post on his Instagram Stories, but then quickly deleted his posts. On December 18, 2022, Erbert shared a photo of herself with her two dogs. She captioned the post “healing cuddles” and the side of her head was visibly cut and bruised. She added a white heart emoji to the caption, but didn’t say much else, causing a great deal of concern amongst fans.

The next day, Erbert gave her fans an update.

“Thank you all for the love last night I don’t want to leave anyone hanging so long story short, I was in an accident but I am Okay! Will explain more in detail soon XO,” she wrote. On December 23, 2022, she shared the full story in a post on her Instagram feed.

Erbert Needed Stitches Following the Accident

Erbert posted a video filled with clips of the accident — and the aftermath, which left her with a gash on the side of her head.

“On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain,” Erbert shared.

“Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for. First, that there were no other people involved. Second, the quick response from paramedics. And lastly, that we are both okay and that I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season,” she added.

In the comments section of the post, Hough shared an additional update.

“The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything. She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived,” Hough wrote.

Erbert seems to be feeling a bit better and is really thankful that both she and Hough weren’t more severely injured.

Erbert Received a Great Deal of Support From Her DWTS Family, Friends & Fans

Erbert received a great deal of support from those closest to her, including several members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“Omfg guys I’m so glad you both are ok!!! Thank god!” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote.

“I’m so sorry Hayley. happy you’re ok. Rest,” added Emma Slater.

“How scary. So happy you’re both ok. Love you guys. Xox,” Kym Herjavec said.

“Sooo glad you guys are ok! Can’t imagine how scary that was,” Lindsay Arnold commented, adding a sad face.

