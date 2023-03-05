Fan Can’t Get Over How ‘Cute’ Young Derek Hough is In Throwback

Derek Hough shared a throwback video with fans, and it’s proof that he hasn’t changed much over the past three decades.

In March 2023, the six-time “Dancing With the Stars” mirrorball champion-turned- pro dancer posted a family throwback video from the early 1990s to Instagram. In the vintage video, a very young Hough was seen performing a song with his mom and older sisters, and fans couldn’t get over how cute it was.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Sang the Song “Daddy’s Hands” With His Family in the Video

The short clip kicks off with a pint-size Julianne Hough pushing her brother, who is dressed in shorts and a white t-shirt alongside his older white-blonde-haired sisters Sharee, Marabeth, and Katherine, and their mom, Mariann Hough, who are all dressed in similar attire. Derek is also wearing a red bandana around his neck.

The future DWTS pro is seen doing a crackly-voiced solo of the 1986 Holly Dunn song “Daddy’s Hands” before the words “Crushed it” then flash onscreen.

When Hough starts giggling mid-performance, his sister Sharee grabs the microphone from him and he sheepishly snuggles into his mom and covers his face. “So embarrassed” Hough wrote, before noting, “I think I still have those shorts.”

The talented family then burst into the chorus of the song as little Derek claps along.

In the caption, Hough revealed the “gem” of a video was sent to him by a cousin.

“Just a normal day singing with all my sisters and my mom in a cowboy hat,” he captioned the clip.

Derek Hough’s DWTS Co-Star Pointed out the Childhood Mannerism That He Still Has Today

While his family members sang “Daddy’s Hands,” Hough repeatedly put his own hands in the pocket of his shorts. That move didn’t go unnoticed by his DWTS co-star Emma Slater, who pointed out that his childhood mannerism never went away.

“You still stand like that with your hands in your pocket,” Slater wrote to Hough. “I literally said the same thing in my head!!!” another fan chimed in.

Others said Hough was so cute in the clip.

“I love this – so cute,” wrote DWTS runner-up Amy Purdy.

“This is the cutest thing ever!” another wrote.

“I’ve watched this five times so cute,” another fan agreed.

While Hough was “embarrassed” in the childhood throwback video, 30 years later he had some advice for his younger self. During a 2022 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 37-year-old choreographer admitted that he always questioned if he was “good enough.”

“What I didn’t really realize at the time was it’s not really about what we achieve in this life that really matters, it’s who we become as a person along the way,” he said. “When you start to realize that you already are enough, you already are. You always have been, and you always will be, no matter what.”

“That’s a beautiful place to start from, and I would love to tell little Derek that,” Hough added.

