WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share First Dance After Getting Engaged

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are engaged after seven years of dating.

The pair, who met while working together on “Dancing With the Stars,” announced the exciting news on Instagram on June 2, 2022.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” the two captioned a photo that was taken shortly after Erbert said yes.

Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events shared some behind-the-scenes details of the sweet, private proposal with People magazine.

“The proposal happened last Monday. Derek surprised her and got her out of the house for the afternoon. He wanted their home transformed. They’re an adventurous couple and have seen such big moments, but their home is their sanctuary and it’s where they fell even more in love,” Williams told the outlet.

The couple is currently performing in Las Vegas. Shortly after going public with the proposal, Hough posted a video of the first show in which he danced with his fiancee.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hough Said Dancing With His Fiancee ‘Hits a Little Different’

On June 3, 2022, Hough and Erbert took the stage at the Venetian Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to perform for a live audience. Shortly after the show ended, Hough took to Instagram to share a video of one of the first times he danced with his fiancee.

“1st night dancing on stage with my now fiancé. Hits a little different,” he captioned the video.

The comments section filled up with love and support from fans.

“You two are the best,” one person wrote.

“Fred & Ginger vibes forever,” someone else added.

“This show is beyond. I made a trip to Vegas from LA to see it. Go. Treat yourself,” a third person commented.

“The way you two move together so effortlessly is just stunning,” another person said.

Hough & Erbert Had to Alter Part of the Show Since Getting Engaged

After taking their relationship to the next level, Hough and Erbert had to change a part of their Vegas show. In fact, Hough’s sister Julianne Hough asked what they planned to do with a special tease about getting engaged now that the two are engaged.

“Eeeekkkkk. Soooo, what happens during that part of the show now?” Julianne asked, adding a winky face emoji.

“Hahaha I was wondering the same thing…what happens to the tease,” someone commented underneath Julianne’s post, curious about the same thing.

Derek shared a clip from the show on his Instagram Stories, giving fans a sneak peek at the special tease that his sister and some fans were referring to. There is one part in the performance where Derek and Erbert are interacting in front of the audience and, at one point, Derek asks Erbert, “wanna change that…?”

He reaches for her hand and puts his arm around her as she addresses the crowd.

“This is the part of the show where I usually say, ‘you have to put a ring on it,’ but he did!” Erbert said and the crowd started cheering.

It’s unknown if Derek and Erbert will just keep the little joke in there or if they will completely change the segment for future shows.

