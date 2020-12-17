Derek Hough’s Critique of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Bruno Tonioli

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars had former Mirrorball champion Derek Hough taking a seat at the judge’s table for the first time as a replacement for Len Goodman, who couldn’t travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In his memoir that was published in 2015, Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion, Derek Hough talked about his favorite parts of each of the Dancing With the Stars judges and talked about his personal relationships with them.

When it came to Len Goodman, Hough seemed to have the most to say, as he has known the longtime judge for longer than his tenure on Dancing With the Stars.

“I knew Len back when I was a kid in London,” Hough wrote. “Sometimes he’ll come up to me in the hallway after he’s just blasted me onstage and say, ‘I loved it. That was bloody marvelous.’ So much for being tough!”

When it came to Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, Hough had more to say.

Hough Says Tonioli is ‘Just Crazy’

In the memoir, Hough talks about how he thinks it’s amazing that Inaba is so open about her emotions, but he thought there was one thing that Tonioli could definitely keep in mind while judging on the show.

“Bruno’s just crazy,” Hough writes in the book. “Enough said. As long as he keeps his shirt on, I’m good.”

When Hough was first announced to be on the show as a judge for season 29, he said he was grateful for the six feet of distance between him and Tonioli because they both like to move around and throw their arms out, so this way there would be no hitting one another accidentally.

Hough May Return to the Judging Table for Season 30

According to a report by The Sun, Derek Hough is likely to return to the judging table for season 30. Fans and producers were both happy with his performance on the panel.

Sources told the outlet that people thought Hough “brought a fresh energy to the role and show, and is hugely popular with his screen stars, contestants and crew.”

According to the report, the executives planned for Hough to be a short-term replacement for Goodman due to the ongoing pandemic, but it is now possible that he’ll replace Goodman or join the judging panel in another way at some point.

The Sun reported that, even if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and widely distributed, they’re not sure when Goodman would be able to return due to insurance and liability reasons.

“Len is a legend and has been a great servant to the show, but times are different and so are the considerations,” the source told the outlet. “Derek not only stepped in, but was a hit from the start. His work makes it almost impossible to not have him back. Derek also brings entertainment too as he showed this season that he can do unique dancing routines.”

Both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli had nothing but praise for Hough’s performance on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

