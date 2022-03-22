DWTS’ Derek Hough Announces New Project

Derek Hough, a “Dancing With the Stars” judge and former professional dancer on the show, has picked up a new gig: he directed a music video for Michael Bublé.

Hough announced the project on his Instagram, writing, “Had the pleasure of directing @michaelbuble newest Video ‘HIGHER’. It comes out this FRIDAY. When I first heard the song my jaw hit the floor! I can’t wait for you all to hear it and see it.”

He added, “I will be sharing a few little moments and stores throughout the week. Stay tuned 🕺🏼#Higher #TheBromanceIsReal.”

Bublé also shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram.

Hough Received Advice From Kevin Bacon

The motivational call we didn’t know we needed from the one and only, @kevinbacon 🙌 #StepIntoTheMovies pic.twitter.com/u3kGwKc1k8 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) March 21, 2022

In his recent project, “Step Into…The Movies,” Hough was seen getting some advice from Kevin Bacon when he went into recreating a scene from the movie “Footloose.”

“Okay, listen up; you’re enough, Hough,” Bacon told the dancer during the show. “I love you, man. Now, stop with the angsty dancing and get back to work, will you?”

After receiving that advice, Hough went on to perform reenactments from the movies “Moulin Rouge,” “Saturday Night Fever,” and “Dirty Dancing.”

The project including guest stars Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley, and John Stamos.

Hough Is Continuing His Las Vegas Residency

Hough announced on February 8, 2022, that he was going to be continuing his Las Vegas residency in 2022.

“WE’RE BACK BABY!” he wrote at the time. “After last years incredible success we’ve decided to keep this party going in LAS VEGAS !!!! MAY – SEPTEMBER . I can’t wait to get back in there and put on an amazing show for you all. Here we go!!! @venetianvegas.”

Hough’s “No Limits” show runs around 90-minutes and features many different kinds of dancing including tap, ballroom, salsa and hip hop. There’s a live band that accompanies the dancers, and Derek himself even picks up a guitar and sings on stage at one point.

Hough is joined by his long-time girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, during the show.

When he first started his residency, Hough got some advice from a star who has already been there: Jennifer Lopez, who he worked with on “World of Dance.” The star previously had her own residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, according to ET Online

“She gave me some good advice. Her MO is hustle, right? It’s like, ‘Make sure you hustle. Make sure you keep people out there seeing the show and you’re working,'” Hough told the outlet. “She’s great. She goes hard in her show. She goes hard in everything.”

He also said that he’d hoped that she would perform during his residency, and he also hoped that his sister Julianne would come through.

“Hearing about the Rat Pack and what they used to do, they’d be like, ‘Oh hey, there’s our friend, let’s have him up and sing.’ I like that idea,” he shared at the time. “So I think I’m gonna leave a space in the show open for, you know, if I have Andy Grammer get up, or my sister, or Lindsey Stirling, or Ne-Yo.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Apologizes After Major Fan Backlash