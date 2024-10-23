Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Have Exciting News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, will be making a documentary about Erbert’s scary health emergency.

According to Deadline, the doc will be directed by Jason Bergh and produced by Bergh and Stephan Bielecki.

Erbert fell ill during a show on the Symphony of Dance Tour in December 2023. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Washington, D.C. where doctors learned that she had a cranial hematoma. She underwent emergency surgery that ultimately saved her life.

Erbert learned to walk again and slowly but surely regained her strength. She has since been given the all clear to dance again, though she listens to her body and doesn’t overdo it.

Derek Hough Said Hayley Erbert Was ‘Essentially Dying’

On the October 15 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough shared some additional details about what happened on that life-changing evening.

“I was on stage and she’s supposed to come out. The stage manager walked out and just said, ‘Hey, she’s not coming on stage.’ She was on the side of the stage having full seizures. And essentially dying,” Hough recalled in a package that was aired during Tuesday’s live show.

“It’s really hard to even put into words other than just pure fear. We rushed to the hospital. She’s still in her costume. And the doctor came to me and he said that she has a severe brain bleed. So we have to operate right now. He said that she might not make it. And that even if she does make it, she won’t be the same person,” he added.

Hough has called Erbert a “miracle” and has praised her resilience through the challenging recovery process. While he and his wife shared some never-before-discussed details, Hough has said there’s more to the story. The couple’s new documentary will more than likely dive much deeper into the hours that changed their lives forever.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Performed a Moving Contemporary on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After sharing their package on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough and Erbert performed a contemporary routine to a rendition of “Beautiful Things.” The dance had just about everyone in tears.

“I was like in those moments we never even, it was not even a thought like, ‘Oh, we’re going to dance again,’ honestly. And then to be here, it’s unbelievable. It’s just hard to put it into words,” Hough told People magazine after the performance.

“Tonight was just sort of the beginning of telling the full story. We shared a little bit more video and photos of what had happened to show us something to the extent of the severity of it. But this is the beginning and there’s so much more to tell this story and we’re so excited to share the rest of it,” he continued.

It’s unknown when Hough and Erbert will begin working on their documentary. The two are set to head out on a holiday tour beginning November 1 and running through the end of the year.

