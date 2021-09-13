DWTS Pro Wins Third Emmy Award

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has added another Emmy to his mantle. Derek Hough took home his 3rd Creative Arts Emmy Sunday, Sept. 12. Read on to find out which routine won him the hardware (because he was competing against himself) and what other routines he has earned Emmys for.

There were several “Dancing With the Stars” nominations in the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards field — not only for choreography but also for hairstyling, makeup, and lighting design and lighting direction. But Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming was the only award the show took home and it was for Hough’s paso doble and tap dance routine to “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” by Finneas.

Hough performed that routine as part of the “Dancing With the Stars” finale. It featured Hough dancing a solo number that was very much in the style of Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly — he used a coatrack as his partner, tap-danced on a large box, did a coordinated fall off of a tall ladder, and twirled his fedora like a dancer right out of the 1940s.

In the Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming, Hough was actually competing against himself. His “Jingle Bells” routine from the “Disney Holiday Singalong” was also nominated. Hough also beat out fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, who was nominated for his Argentine tango and freestyle routines to “Toxic” by Britney Spears and “Sparkling Diamonds” by Nicole Kidman that he performed with Kaitlyn Bristowe in the season 29 finale.

The other three nominated routines were “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindoor”/”Baby, Please Come Home” from “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on NBC; “Garden Scene” from “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.” on Amazon Prime Video; and “Come Thru”/”Superbad, Superslick”/”Bohemian Rhapsody” from “World of Dance” on NBC.

Since 2009, Hough has been nominated for nine Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards for choreography. He won in 2013 for his “Dancing With the Stars” routines “Hey Pachuco,” “Para Los Rumberos” and “Walking on Air,” the first two of which he performed with his season 15 partner Shawn Johnson and the third of which was part of the “Macy’s Stars of Dance” showcase on “Dancing With the Stars” that same season. Hough performed “Walking on Air” with Jaimie Goodwin; it was an homage to Fred Astaire’s classic rotating-room routine.

Hough’s second Emmy came in 2015 when he won Outstanding Choreography for his “Elastic Heart” routine from “Dancing With the Stars” season 20. Hough performed this routine to Sia’s “Elastic Heart” alongside his sister, Julianne Hough, as a guest performance during the season 20 finale. He shared the Emmy with Julianne and fellow choreography Tessandra Chavez.

His other nominations were for his season seven jive to “Great Balls of Fire” that he and Julianne performed as part of “Macy’s Stars of Dance”; his season nine paso doble and quickstep that he performed with partner Joanna Krupa; his season 10 results show paso doble that he performed with fellow pro dancer Chelsie Hightower; his season 15 contemporary that was a group number; his season 18 jazz number that he performed with partner Amy Purdy; his season 21 freestyle, foxtrot and Argentine tango that he performed with partner Bindi Irwin; and his season 23 group number featuring dancing violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Hough should really invest in a trophy case of some kind. He revealed back in January 2021 that he actually lost two of his five Mirrorball trophies and had to ask the show to replace them. Between his five “Dancing With the Stars” championships, three Emmy Awards, and a Young Hollywood Award, Hough is accumulating quite the collection of hardware.

Congratulations to Hough, who returns for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 as a judge. It premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

