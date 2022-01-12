Fans Think Derek Hough Has a Huge Announcement

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Derek Hough think the star has a huge announcement coming soon.

In a recent Instagram post published on January 5, 2022, Hough assembles the Emmy Award he was sent in the mail.

In the video, his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, helps with the unboxing, and fans were quick to notice that she was wearing a large ring on the third finger on one of her hands.

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, it appears the ring is actually on Erbert’s right hand, not her left hand. She has also cleared up rumors that stemmed from that ring before.

Many Fans Thought Hough Got Engaged

Fans took to the comment section on the video to discuss whether Erbert was wearing an engagement ring or not.

“WAIT WHATS ON THE FOURTH FINGER,” one person wrote.

Replies to that comment featured many excited fans.

“SAME REACTION HERE,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “A promise ring.,” and another said, “omg YESSS! I thought the same thing.”

Another person commented, “Whose hands are those with the engagement ring?!” A reply to that comment said, “looks like hers. I guess we missed out.”

Others corrected the commenters, saying the ring was on the incorrect finger for an engagement ring in the United States. Others in the section pointed out that Erbert “has worn that ring for years.”

It appears the couple is not engaged and will likely have a public announcement when Hough does pop the question, as they post about their relationship somewhat regularly.

Fans did think that Hough would be popping the question in the winter of 2021, however, after he seemingly teased a coming engagement.

In a December 2021 Instagram post where he shared photos from Erbert’s childhood, Hough referred to his visit to her home as “Hometown Week,” which is a reference to the ABC series “The Bachelor” where the final three contestants take the lead home to meet their families. The following episode generally contains a marriage proposal.

“It’s Hometown Week and I’m having a blast looking through all these childhood photos of @hayley.erbert,” Hough wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to talk about the implications of the comment.

“Propose already,” one person wrote.

Hough Recently Won an Award

In early December 2021, Hough won a World Choreography Award for his Paso Doble on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

The award show took place on Monday, December 13, 2021 and featured Hough winning the category of best choreography on a Television Reality Show/Competition for the Paso Doble he and Erbert danced on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

Hough has previously won Emmy Awards for his work on “Dancing With the Stars,” including the Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming category in 2021 and the Outstanding Choreography award in 2015 and 2013. He was nominated for the same award in 2009, twice in 2010, an additional time in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

