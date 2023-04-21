DWTS Family Teams Up for Another Reality Show

A few members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family have teamed up to appear on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

On April 14, 2023, Derek Hough’s fiancee, Hayley Erbert, shared a video of the group outside the studio ahead of filming. Hough and Erbert were joined by Hough’s sister — and new DWTS co-host — Julianne Hough, as well as ballroom pro Emma Slater. Host Alfonso Ribeiro rounded out their team, even though he wasn’t in their fun choreographed video.

“Give you Celebrity Family Feud vibes,” Erbert captioned her post. The foursome put on a little dance routine in the parking lot, appearing to have a lot of fun together. Meanwhile, Slater shared some behind-the-scenes footage from their time on the show on her Instagram Stories.

It’s unknown who Team DWTS competed against or which charity they played for. Heavy has reached out to a rep for “Celebrity Family Feud” for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Joining a New Reality Show

The “Dancing With the Stars” crew went head-to-head with another team to play the classic game of “Family Feud,” which is hosted by Steve Harvey. Any money won on the show will be donated to a charity of choice.

DWTS fans reacted to the television crossover, many excited to watch the show to see the ballroom pros in game show action.

“Wait what!? Family feud….. celebrity. Give me the remote! No wait google it! Google it,” one person wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch this,” someone else added.

“If you guys did family feud celebrity I’m watching that,” a third Instagram user said.

“Could not love this more!!!!” another comment read.

“Why does Derek look like he’s the employee of the month at a car dealership in the 70’s,” a fifth person joked.

Members of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Have Previously Appeared on ‘Family Feud’

Check out Steve's smooth 'DWTS' moves! | Celebrity Family Feud Steve Harvey on Dancing With The Stars? It might look something like this…

This isn’t the first time that members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family took part in “Celebrity Family Feud,” either. Back in 2015, Team DWTS competed on the show against Team Bachelor Nation.

Karina Smirnoff was the team captain and was joined by Sasha Farber, Anna Trebunskaya, Witney Carson, and Allison Holker. They played against team captain Sean Lowe (who appeared on DWTS season 16 two years prior), his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe, as well as former “Bachelor” lead, Jason Mesnick and his wife, Molly Mesnick, and future DWTS champ, Kaitlyn Bristowe. Team Bachelor Nation ended up pulling out the win, taking home $25,000 for their charity, Free the Children.

In 2017, Team DWTS competed once more on the game show, taking on the stars of “Shark Tank.” Unfortunately, Team DWTS didn’t win that time either. But the Sharks ended up falling short of the grand prize.

Will the third time be the charm for Team DWTS on “Celebrity Family Feud”? Fans will have to tune in to find out. A date for the episode has not yet been released. The new season of the show kicks off on July 9, 2023.

