Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Give First Dance Sneak Peek

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are sharing more details about their wedding, which took place on Saturday, August 27, 2023, in Monterey, California.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge and his longtime girlfriend exchanged vows in an outside ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve. The couple shared wedding details exclusively with People magazine.

In a video shared on August 29, 2023, Hough and Erbert gave fans a glimpse of their special day. From Erbert walking down the aisle to meet her emotional groom to a sneak peek of the couple’s first dance as husband and wife, the video is getting a very warm reception on social media.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Lit Up the Dance Floor

Although the video only showed snippets of moments throughout the couple’s wedding day, fans expressed being thankful for Hough and Erbert’s decision to share it.

Many also noticed the dance party that ensued at the reception and caught a peek at some of the wedding guests, including Jenna Johnson and Mark Ballas, who showed off their moves on the dance floor.

“Well that’s one couple that didn’t have to pay for dancing lessons. But seriously congratulations to the beautiful couple,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations, I bet there was one hell of a dancing party! You both are the perfect match, wishing many happy blessing years,” someone else added.

“If my man doesn’t cry for me like this at the alter when he sees me then I’ll turn back,” a third comment read.

“Best dance party I can imagine!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Wrote Personal Vows

According to People magazine, Hough and Erbert exchanged vows they’d written for one another in addition to traditional vows.

After their wedding weekend was over, the newlyweds sat down with the outlet for an interview during which they talked about marriage and how that feels.

“It’s so interesting what a small sort of piece of metal can do to your whole persona and your whole outlook on everything, where all of a sudden it’s sort of like, oh, I have this promise that I carry with me all the time,” Hough told People magazine after tying the knot.

“And to want to be a man to live up to that promise daily for that person and for yourself and for others, it’s a powerful thing. It’s a beautiful thing. So for me, I’m excited to continue to aspire to be that man each and every day for her, for our animals and for our future family,” he added.

Hough and Erbert are heading out on their honeymoon, set to take Italy by storm.

“We’ve never been. I mean, I’ve been for a competition, but that was it. We’ve never experienced it properly. So it’s really great because it’s a place that we’re going to be able to experience together for the first time. And we’re hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We’re hitting it all,” Hough said.

In the time since, Hough has shared photos and videos of he and Erbert’s air travel on their way to their destination. He and Erbert have matching “Mr.” and “Mrs.” passport covers, too.

