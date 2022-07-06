DWTS Judge Derek Hough Opens Up About Embracing ‘Flawed Moments’

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is opening up about how his embarrassing moments from the past have led to his bright future.

“I used to get really mad at myself when I would mess up or fall,” Hough shared on Instagram alongside multiple photos and a video of him dancing and messing up alongside his fiancé Hayley Erbert. “But embracing the flawed moments is so much more fun. Accepting and just laughing about a mistake that is out of your hands, especially with your love makes life so much more enjoyable.”

He added, “Of course, I’m just talking about dancing not life” followed by a laughing emoji.

Hough’s Fiancé Responded in a Sweet Way

Hayley Erbert, Hough’s fiancé, responded to the video in an adorable way.

“I’ll fall with/for you any day,” Erbert wrote in the comment section.

Hough and Erbert are currently performing multiple times a week at Hough’s “No Limit” residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which runs through September 10, 2022.

Hough Directed Michael Buble’s Music Video

Hough directed a music video for singer Michael Buble.

Hough announced the project on his Instagram, writing, “Had the pleasure of directing @michaelbuble newest Video ‘HIGHER’. It comes out this FRIDAY. When I first heard the song my jaw hit the floor! I can’t wait for you all to hear it and see it.”

He added, “I will be sharing a few little moments and stores throughout the week. Stay tuned 🕺🏼#Higher #TheBromanceIsReal.”

Bublé also shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram.

Afterward, Buble shared that the training was very intense.

“They broke me,” he shared with ET. “Hayley, his girlfriend, Hayley, who was my dance partner in the video. Seven days of rehearsal, lifting her, and she’s a tiny thing, but lift her over and over again, and about two days in, I went like, ‘Oh, Derek, my neck is a little bit sore.’ And I could see he looked at me weird.”

The singer added, “Now I know, months later, that when he looked at me weird, that look was, ‘Oh, sh**, you’re in trouble, Bublé.”

He later said he thought that he tore something in his bicep.

In the interview with ET, Bublé made it clear that he does not blame Hough for his injury.

“It’s my fault, man,” he said. “And he kept saying things like, ‘No, no, no, don’t lift. Don’t lift with your legs, just let’s keep your legs…’ And I was like, How do I lift? But I kept doing it. I’m an old, feeble man.”

The star is currently performing in Las Vegas and is headed out on a world tour later this year.

The two are good friends, and Buble recently trolled Hough

On Father’s Day in 2022, the singer sent a celebratory text message to Hough.

“Probably the lasts time I don’t have to wish you a Happy Father’s Day,” Buble sent to Hough, to which Hough responded, “Pump the breaks @michaelbuble” alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

Buble shared the post again, writing, “But uncle Mike sounds sooo good!!”

“yes it does,” Hough added.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

