Derek Hough Shares Rare Video Featuring All 4 of His Sisters

On February 26, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough shared a video of all four of his sisters as the family reunited to celebrate their mom’s birthday.

“5 Blondes and a Brunette walk into a bar,” he captioned the post, which included his fiancee Hayley Erbert. Sharee Hough, Marabeth Hough, Katherine Hough, and Julianne Hough joined Derek Hough, Erbert, and some other family members for a sushi dinner followed by dessert, as evidenced by the videos that Derek Hough shared on his Instagram Stories.

The whole family had quite a few laughs as they gathered to celebrate Marriann Hough’s special day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Enjoyed Seeing the Hough Family Together

Derek Hough’s parents split in 1998, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, and both got remarried. The family has remained close over the years, and while they all have their own lives to live, they come together for special occassions and holidays whenever their respective schedules allow.

Derek Hough doesn’t often share photos and videos with all of his siblings together under one roof. Fans reacted to the video he shared in the comments section of his recent post.

“Beautiful talented family, thanks for all the entertainment!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Actually thought this was Miss America Pageant or Miss Universe just sayin’,” someone else added.

“Such beautiful women! And your future wife fits right in,” a third comment read.

“Loved how Julianne called Hayley for the group picture! She is a true gem of human there!!!” a fourth person said, noticing the moment that Julianne Hough included her future sister-in-law to take part in the family photo.

Derek Hough and Erbert got engaged in June 2022, and while they haven’t shared an upcoming wedding date publicly, it looks like Derek Hough’s sisters have totally welcomed her into the family.

Derek Hough Has a Close Relationship With His Siblings & Calls Them ‘The Blonde Squad’

Derek Hough grew up the only brother in a house full of girls. However, he has always spoken highly of his sisters and has a special relationship with each of them. In a 2019 interview with Build by Yahoo!, Derek Hough revealed that he calls his siblings “the blonde squad,” because all of the girls have blond hair — or did. Julianne Hough recently dyed her hair more of a honey hue.

Although Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are the only siblings who became professional dancers, their other three sisters are all into fitness in one way or another.

Sharee Hough is a classically trained ballet dancer who owns Hough Werks, a fitness studio in Utah that offers classes in barre, HIIT, and other areas of fitness.

Meanwhile, Marabeth Hough works as a Realtor, according to her Instagram bio. She is also Certified Holistic Health Coach. And Katherine Hough is an esthetician who owns her own spa called Skin by Katherine.

All of the kids are close with their mom and have shared various photos and videos of Marriann Hough over the years.

