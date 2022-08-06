Derek Hough Reveals What He Hates About Dancing

Derek Hough is an Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer as well as a six-time winner on Dancing With the Stars.” Given his successful career, it seems he was born to dance.

In 2019, Hough told OnStage Blog that as a child, he was immersed in the dance scene in his Utah hometown because his oldest sister was in dance classes and the whole family started going to the dance school. “I liked going, because I got to dance with girls,” he revealed.

But while Hough is used to being the “lead” in his dance routines, he recently posted a hilarious clip that showed him in a reverse role – and he admitted it’s not for him.

Derek Hough Spoofed a Viral Meme on Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Hough was seen rehearsing a move with “World of Dance” season 4 winner Diego Pasillas. In the clip, Pasillas attempts to lift Hough up and the TV judge becomes visibly freaked out and runs away from him.

The sound effect for the clip is the recognizable “Let me tell you something, let me tell you something” line from the viral Shotover Canyon Swing video that has been all the rage on social media. In the video, a terrified man is seen begging safety workers to make sure the swing over the canyon is secure as they troll him.

Hough captioned his twist on the meme with, “It doesn’t feel right being the one lifted. I get freaked out.” “I hate being lifted,” he added on his Instagram story on August 3.

Hough’s fans and friends reacted in the comment section.

“Haha! Gotta just relax ….. let it happen man,” wrote Breaking Benjamin singer Benjamin Burley.

“You’re the lifter, not the liftee!” another fan wrote.

“LOL! Now you know how the girls feel!” a third fan chimed in.

“I actually love this concept…. @dancingwiththestars should dedicate an episode to reversing gender roles! So everyone knows what each other feels like,” another fan wrote.

Derek Hough Revealed What He Does When He Gets Nervous About Dancing

The “lift” video isn’t the first time Hough has been nervous about dancing. During a previous appearance on the “Whine Down” podcast with Jana Kramer, he admitted he was not at all confident of his abilities when he first signed on to DWTS in 2007.

“In my earlier seasons, I was nervous, you know, and I was uncertain,” he revealed. “I was kind of faking it, to be honest with you. I wasn’t really like a teacher or choreographer. People used to say, ‘Oh, you’re a good choreographer,’ but I never really looked at myself in that way. That made me fearful and afraid.”

In a video interview with “Meetin’ the Eatons,” Hough admitted that he still gets nervous onstage and revealed what he does when his heart starts racing before a dance performance.

“I just think of a word, I say ‘I’m excited, I’m excited, I’m so excited,’” he said. “And what that does is change your focus on all the good things about performing, and showing everyone what you’ve been working on… it changes your focus, and where your focus goes, your energy flows.”

