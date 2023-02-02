Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Tease Big Announcement

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his fiancee and former “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Hayley Erbert are working on some “exciting” new projects together that Erbert was teasing on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Wrote That They ‘Can’t Wait to Share’ Their New Projects With Fans

In an Instagram post on January 20 for their date night, Erbert said that she and Hough have been “really busy” working on some “exciting” new projects that they “can’t wait” to share with their fans.

Erbert wrote:

Last night’s date night with my fiancé. We’ve been really busy, working on exciting things that we can’t wait to share, but a little night out was a necessity.

The post featured photos of them all dressed up and out on the town, but there’s no word yet what Erbert was teasing.

She did, however, make a funny video a few days later showing off her engagement ring, which she says she is “a little obsessed” with.

The video is an “informational tutorial” about how to open her laptop, to which Hough wrote in the comments, “I also was wondering, ‘Why is she opening that laptop so slowly?'”, to which a commenter replied, “You’re the only one actually looking at the laptop.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson cracked, “The content we all need.”

Hough & Erbert Recently Filmed Their 5th Disney Family Singalong Special

On February 1, the fifth Disney Family Singalong aired on ABC and Hough and Erbert were once again featured. They have been a part of all of the sing-alongs so far, plus the “Step Into the Movies” special tied to the 2022 Oscars.

Hough shared some behind-the-scenes footage on his Instagram, telling fans, “So we’re here at this high school gymnasium, getting ready, making it into a little winter wonderland. We gotta black out the windows, make sure no light comes through. But yeah, here we are, we’re at this gymnasium here in Los Angeles … We turned the gymnasium into a winter wonderland, just like in ‘Figure Eight’ from ‘Schoolhouse Rock.'”

He and Erbert later said on their stories, “Alright there you have it, we just finished our fifth Disney Singalong. We did ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ we did ‘Step in Time’ from ‘Mary Poppins,’ we did Christmas, Disney Christmas, we did Queen and then we did this one,” said Hough.

You can watch the full video of their “Schoolhouse Rock” dance here.

Hopefully the couple will soon share with their fans what they’ve been working on. Of course, they are also busy planning their wedding. The two got engaged in June 2022 after seven years together. Hough tricked Erbert into going on a helicopter ride over Yosemite National Park to get her out of the house while a team of people set up the engagement setting. He proposed when they got home — you can watch the beautiful proposal video here.

The couple has stayed pretty mum so far on wedding details, so there’s no telling when the big day might be happening.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.