Fans Obsessed With ‘Breathtaking’ Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Original Dance

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are obsessed with a new dance and song put out by Derek Hough and his fiance Hayley Erbert.

Hough and Erbert posted the video on their YouTube channel, Derek & Hayley Dayley Life, on November 3, 2022. The video includes Hough’s choreography and vocals to the song “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid as well as an all-new dance featuring himself and Erbert, who acts as the titular mermaid.

The dance seems to be a step up from the types of productions usually posted on the channel, featuring a professional set, lighting, and a whole group of production members thanked in the video description.

Hough co-produced the music as well. The video was directed by James Thomas, according to the description.

Fans Are Obsessed With the Original Dance

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple.

“Such a beautiful couple sharing their gift with each other and the world,” one person wrote in the comments. “So beautiful to see them dancing together. I honestly feel like Derek & Hayley are the Fred & Ginger of our generation. May the love & passion you have for each other and for dance always burn brightly in all the years of your lives.”

Plenty of fans complimented Hough’s vocals.

“Absolutely beautiful. Love watching them together,” a comment reads. “Love seeing Derek dancing to his own song. He’s an Amazing singer. What talent. … Hayley is an Amazing dancer the 2 of them together is fabulous to watch.”

Another person wrote, “Absolutely breathtakingly beautiful. I especially liked when Hayley flipped her hair back at the end, like Ariel in the movie.”

Hough proposed to Erbert in May 2022 after seven years together.

The Couple Has Yet to Announce a Wedding Date but Have Shared Some Details

Hough and Erbert have not told their fans when they’re tying the knot, but they have shared some details. In an October 2022 interview with Parade, Hough shared that he and his future wife will be dancing together at the wedding, and the ceremony will be taking place within the next year.

“I didn’t really want to have the pressure of having to perform,” Hough told the outlet, saying that he originally had no plans to be performing a dance at his own wedding. “But after sitting on it for a few months, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think there might be an expectation, we need to do a first dance.’ So, we’ll probably do a first dance, and it’ll be beautiful.”

One celebrity guest that has agreed to be at the wedding is Michael Bublé, who will be their wedding singer.

Hough told ET Online that his friend shared his agreement to sing at the wedding during a recent episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Yesterday in rehearsals, he literally walked up, and he had his beautiful newborn baby in his hand, and he was holding like a football — it was hilarious, but he was just like, ‘Hey so when are we getting married?’ And I was like, ‘Uh?’ And he was like, ‘Where? Where is it gonna happen? And I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet!,'” Hough shared. “He was like, ‘Well whenever it is, I’m there.’ So, it’s done. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Hough told the outlet that sometimes he has to “pinch” himself about being friends with the music superstar.

“But, honestly, every single person that has met him today, after they’ve met him, they come back like, ‘He is just like the best guy ever.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know, right?’ He’s just such a good dude!”