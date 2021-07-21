Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Launching New ‘Dance-Centric’ Show

“Dancing With the Stars” former-pro-turned-judge Derek Hough is launching a new “dance-centric” show in Las Vegas this fall. Here’s what we know about it and what it will mean for his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Hough Is Launching a Las Vegas Show That Got Postponed During the Pandemic

Wednesday, July 21, Hough announced in a press release that his “Derek Hough: No Limit” Las Vegas residency that was supposed to start in June 2020 at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is now finally launching in September 2021 at The Venetian Resort’s Summit Showroom.

The show will have a limited engagement, running Sept. 22-26, Sept. 29-30, Oct. 1-2, Oct. 13-17, and Nov. 3-7, Nov. 10-14, and Nov. 17-21.

The show is billed as “dance-centric,” according to the press release, focusing on fusing all kinds of different styles.

“Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between,” the release continues. “[The show will] incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the astounding versatility of The Summit Showroom, and, as always, Derek’s magnetic stage presence.”

“I’m getting pumped and I can’t wait,” Hough told Las Vegas Weekly. “My mom lived in Vegas for 20 years so as a kid, I would go every year. It’s crazy to think I’ll have my own show in Las Vegas and super exciting to be at this showroom at the Venetian.”

Hough also revealed that his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert will be joining the cast, which he said “has been great because we’ve been dancing so much together.”

When the show was first announced in February 2020, Hough told People that he was so excited to perform for a live audience again.

“It’s a new adventure. I love performing live. There’s nothing like it. I just love that relationship with the audience,” said Hough at the time, adding, “We’ll do salsa and Latin to ballroom to contemporary, to rock and roll. I want the whole room to be my stage, to where I’m really in the audience and I’m on their tables. I’m going to bring it, that’s for damn sure.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Monday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices start at $39. But Hough’s fans can use his link on Instagram to get tickets beginning July 22.

What Does This Mean For ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Thankfully, “Dancing With the Stars” fans don’t have to worry about losing their beloved pro-turned-judge to this new residency. The dates are all Wednesday through Sunday of each week the show runs, so Hough will presumably be commuting back and forth from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, living in Vegas Wednesday through Sunday, then flying back to Los Angeles for “Dancing With the Stars” each week.

It will undoubtedly be a grueling schedule, but we expect nothing less from one of the hardest working men in show business.

“I think it’ll be a lot of fun to stay busy like that, but really I just cannot wait to be performing live again, just like every performer is itching to get back on stage. I’ve been going through the show and the music and getting the crew back together and it’s going to be fantastic,” Hough told Las Vegas Weekly.

He added, “There will definitely be some new additions to the [touring] show, some different pieces I’ve been working on, and also a few new dancers and amazing new choreographers I’m just a huge fan of. They are going to add another layer of creativity and artistry to the show and it’s all coming together.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

