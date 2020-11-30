Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Perform on Disney’s Holiday Singalong

This year’s at-home singalongs on ABC have been a huge hit with families, so of course, the network is putting on a yuletide one happening on Monday, November 30 called the Disney Holiday Singalong. Dancing With the Stars pro/judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert are headlining the family-friendly festivities. Here’s what you need to know about their performance and their relationship, plus what other performances are headed your way as ABC ushers in the holiday season.

Hough and Erbert Are Performing Two Songs

The darling dancing duo will be performing “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells” — we hope that’s the “Hey Santa” originally recorded by Carnie and Wendy Wilson because that is a highly underrated holiday tune.

Either way, expect some exceptionally good dance moves from the couple. Hough recently showed off his Fred Astaire-esque talent during the Dancing With the Stars finale and we expect this performance to be just as spectacular. We’ll add a video of the performance as soon as it becomes available.

Hough and Erbert have been together for over four years. They were first spotted together on the set of Dancing With the Stars back in August 2016 when Erbert was part of the DWTS troupe and have been together ever since. But they are not engaged or married yet.

Back when they first started dating, Hough told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show (via People) that he could “see [himself] married with kids within the next five years,” which is right around the corner for Hough and Erbert.

They definitely have Hough’s mom’s blessing. Marriann Hough told KTLA in 2017, “I love Hayley … She’s so down-to-earth and she has the best smile, it just makes you feel comfortable and happy … I think they match up very well.”

Derek Hough's Mom Spills Her Thoughts on His Girlfriend"Paint and Sip" is happening tomorrow from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Grove, for tickets visit eventbrite.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. 2017-10-11T17:47:47Z

Other Performers for the Holiday Singalong Include Kerry Washington

Did you know former Scandal star Kerry Washington is quite the singer? She is also headlining the Disney Holiday Singalong alongside Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, and P!NK.

The performance lineup is as follows:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Additionally, Disney on Broadway makes its heartwarming return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March, with a sensational performance by the members from the Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, and North American Touring companies of Frozen. Disney Music Group’s acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella also joins in for some seasonal sounds as they will carol throughout the show encouraging viewers at home to sing along

The Disney Holiday Singalong airs Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘DWTS’ Fans Start Petition to Get Hayley Erbert Hired as a Professional Partner