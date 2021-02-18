Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Compete Against DWTS Pros Sasha & Emma to See if They’re Marriage-Ready

Fans and viewers of Dancing With the Stars know that many of the pros are in relationships or friends in real life, and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough proved that once again by inviting pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber to their YouTube channel to participate in a challenge.

The video, which was uploaded to Hough and Hayley Erbert’s YouTube channel Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life, started with Farber and Slater pretending to be their friends.

“I’m really good at cooking, naturally beautiful, great legs,” Slater jokes, pretending to be Erbert. “Everybody thinks I love cats, and it’s true.”

Farber jokes that Hough thought he should have won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Justina Machado before the couple is interrupted by Hough and the game begins.

Hough Says the Challenge Would Let Them See if He & Hayley Are Ready for Marriage

In the video, Hough explains that the challenge is being taken up by the two couples, Farber and Slater, who have been married for years, and Hough and Erbert, who are not yet engaged to be married.

“We’re basically gonna see if we are ready for marriage or not,” Hough says in the video. “This is what this is about.”

The game was basically Erbert saying a category and then each person writing down something from that category and hoping their significant other picked the same word. The first two categories did not go well for the couples, but Slater and Farber matched on “celebrities” with Robert Downey Jr. and then started to pull away with it. Before the unmarried couple caught back up and ultimately ended with a tie.

The Game Was Difficult For Both Couples

Since there wasn’t much more than saying a word and then looking into each other’s eyes, the couples both had a difficult time with the game at first.

Fans of the channel loved seeing the couples in a video together, especially because it was fun for them to see Dancing With the Stars pros together outside of the ballroom.

Slater and Farber were the first to five points, but one highlight of the video was when they were to write down a body part and every person wrote down a variation of “butt.”

Then, the couples started a game called “draw something in under ten seconds” where they took turns saying something and then drawing for ten seconds before showing off their illustrations.

Dancing With the Stars will return at some point in 2021, though it’s not immediately clear if Hough will return to his position as a judge, though fans would like him to return in some capacity.

In a recent Facebook poll, fans responded that they would overwhelmingly want Derek Hough to return as a judge. Many people who voted in the poll responded in the comments to say that they would love to see Hough on the show as either a judge or as a dancer once again.

Other fans think that Goodman is a better judge than Hough and would like for him to return instead.

One person tweeted, “Derek Hough is a horrible addition to Dancing With the Stars. Bring back Len Goodman.”

