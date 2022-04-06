WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Steamy Beach Photoshoot

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, who is an alum of the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe, posted a steamy beach photo shoot video to Instagram and it has fans all a-flutter that the two of them were taking engagement photos.

Hayley Said the Water Was ‘Frigid’

In the video, which is set to “Ghost” by Justin Bieber, photographer Jon Snip

perches precariously on a cliff face to capture Hayley and Derek sitting with their backs to the ocean as the ocean spray fires up around them. Hayley has her arm up around Derek’s neck as they look passionately into each other’s eyes. It is quite the sexy set of pictures.

But in his typical Derek fashion, the dancer captioned the post with one of his classic puns: “@hayley.erbert and I almost got hit by the water, but the ocean mist.”

Hayley added in the comments, “These pictures make me so happy, but that water was frigid.”

In the replies, one fan wrote, “Good thing you had @DerekHough to keep you warm,” and another wrote, “Cold water but hot pictures.”

This is not Derek and Hayley’s first time working with Snip. In early February, Snip posted a clip of him taking photos of Hayley at the beach, and in July and August 2021, Snip posted photos and video of a different beach photo session with the couple.

The dancers have not revealed to their followers what the photo shoot was for, but Hayley’s left hand is conspicuously hidden behind Derek’s neck the entire time, so their fans are convinced these are engagement photos.

A Fan Wrote, “I Need This To Be An Engagement Shoot!’

“Dayley’s” fans are eagerly awaiting the day their favorite dancing couple gets engaged and these sexy photos lead them to believe that day has arrived.

“I need this to be an engagement photo,” wrote one fan, to which a second fan wrote, “That’s what I thought it was going to be!”

Another wrote, “That would be awesome!!! I was just thinking they should get engaged and married!”

One fan chimed in with, “Seems like engagement pic possibilities.”

In response to Derek’s “mist” pun, one fan wrote, “Why haven’t you ‘tide’ the knot yet?!”, and another fan wrote, “Marry the girl before she swims away.”

Another fan wrote, “Gorgeous couple and a gorgeous photo” and several more called the shots “stunning,” “amazing,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” and “perfection.”

“Such a beautiful couple, to be young & in love, what a blessing, great photos,” wrote another fan.

One fan basically demanded that Derek “put a ring” on Hayley’s finger, writing, “Why have you not put a ring on her finger yet??? She IS your person!!! Don’t you know that yet?? We ALL know it!! Love is a beautiful thing, don’t let it go!!!!”

And several fans were appreciative of Hayley’s bicep in the photo, which is quite impressive indeed.

The two, who have been together since 2015, love to tease their fans about getting engaged, getting married, and having kids. For New Year’s, they played a silly game where it was predicted that in 2022, they would get engaged, have “two babies” and start a dog-boarding business. Derek also previously told “Daily Blast Live” that quarantine brought them a lot closer as a couple and that it was “fully domesticated” him.

“I’m husband material these days, for sure,” said Derek.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

