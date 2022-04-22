DWTS Fans React to Derek Hough’s Vacation Pics With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough has been in a serious relationship with “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Hayley Erbert for more than five years, but is a wedding in their future?

According to Closer Weekly, the 36-year-old six-time mirrorball champion has been dating the 27-year-old DWTS troupe member since 2016 after meeting on the celebrity ballroom show. But the two showed off their chemistry early on when they performed together on “DWTS Live” in 2015 to the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud,” per Women’s Health magazine. Today, they live together and share pets in a gorgeous home in California.

With other DWTS couples – including Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd – already taking the marital plunge, fans can’t help but wonder when Hough will put a ring on Erbert’s finger.

DWTS Fans Freaked Out After Derek Hough Posted Vacation Pics With Hayley Erbert

Hough recently posted an Instagram video while on a romantic getaway with Erbert. He did not tag the location of the tropical setting, but he shared images of a waterfall, a beachside swing, and a display of cocktails as he relaxed with his longtime love.

“A stunning place with my stunning woman @hayley.erbert,” Hough captioned the clip.

But fans wanted to know what was up with the honeymoon-like setting for the couple who has yet to get engaged. Several Instagram commenters called out Hough for not putting a ring on it after so many years with Erbert.

“Where’s her damn ring??? She’s waited long enough!!!” one commenter wrote.

“She’s waited too damn long,” another agreed.

“Put a ring on that beauty!” another wrote.

“Jeez get a ring on her,” a fourth commenter wrote.

“Are you guys ever going to get married?” another fan asked Hough, to which another replied, “He’s afraid of committing.”

Others speculated that Hough and Erbert “love people begging them to get married.”

“It is an act,” one commenter wrote. “They realize that once they get married no one will be all over them about when are you going to get married? …I’m sure it’s for more viewing and more money everything is driven by money and popularity.”

Derek Hough Has Made Cryptic Comments About Marriage in the Past

For years, Hough and Erbert have been asked about their plans for marriage. In 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hough made it clear that he only wants to “marry once.”

“I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all,” he said at the time.

In late 2019, he teased a 2020 proposal, telling Us Weekly, “You never know …it’s the beginning of a new decade. 2020 vision, we’ll see.”

In 2020, Hough told the “Tamron Hall Show” that the marriage question is “a very common question” he and Erbert are asked. “We just kind of laugh about it and carry on,” he said, adding, “I think the future definitely has been on our mind, in many different ways. So we’ll see. It’s all going in the right direction.”

And in a September 2021 Instagram post, Hough poked fun at the situation while teasing his crush on singer Shania Twain.

“Marriage? People keep asking me when I’m gonna propose to @hayley.erbert but the truth is I’m already married. To @shaniatwain. Yep! And I’ve been trying to get a hold of her to sign papers for a while now.” he captioned his post.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Hough revealed that he didn’t have any kind of timeline for an engagement.

“I don’t know timelines, I just know shapes,” the dancer and choreographer said.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Talks Wedding to Brian Austin Green