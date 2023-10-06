Derek Hough Reveals If He’s Ready for Kids With Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough gave an update on life with his new wife, Hayley Erbert.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge, 38, married the pro dancer, 28, in an outdoor ceremony in Monterey, California on August 26, 2023, and he recently gave an update on married life – and plans for a future family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Said He ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Have Kids With Hayley Erbert

Hough opened up about his new life as a married man while speaking with Extra in October 2023. “It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it,” he told the outlet. “She’s been my strength… When I’m feeling tired or I’m feeling overwhelmed, I just look at her and it’s just like all is right.”

Hough also told Extra he’s “absolutely” ready to have kids with his wife – but she gave a more hesitant response.

“Are we ready to do this thing?” the six-time miroball champ asked his wife, who was standing off-camera. “We will see,” Erbert replied, prompting laughter from her husband of one month.

Months before his wedding, Hough and Erbert told Entertainment Tonight that the January 2023 birth of Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s son, Rome, gave them the baby bug.

“There wasn’t a rush on [thinking about kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy’s baby, and that was when it was kinda like, ‘Should we get on this now?” Erbert admitted.

“It was pretty special, and actually it was cool ’cause Val, he was like, ‘Bro, for somebody who creates, this will be your ultimate creation,'” Hough cracked.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Doting ‘Parents’ to 2 Dogs & 2 Cats

Hough and Ebert recently embarked on their lengthy Symphony of Dance tour, which kicked off October 2. The dance extravaganza will take the couple to 59 cities – and away from their current “kids,” dogs Romie and Luna, and their two cats, Palo and Lily.

In an October 2023 interview with the Spruce Pets, Hough and Erbert talked about their love for their fur babies. While Hough was already a longtime dog owner to Romie, the couple adopted rescue dog Luna.

In the interview, Erbert talked about how their dog greets her husband when he gets home.

“If Derek’s not home and Derek all of a sudden pulls up into the driveway, Romie cannot focus on anything else, even food, nothing, until he says hi to Derek,” Erbert dished. “He is obsessed with Derek. It is so cute.”

Hough’s love for the dogs and cats also gives Erbert a glimpse at how he will be as a dad someday.

“Derek’s just always loving on them and it makes me love him even more, so I would definitely say that it strengthens us,” Erbert said. “We have a mutual love for these fur babies and also it builds teamwork because we have to. We have to take care of things together.”

Of their 59-city dance tour, Hough admitted it will be difficult to leave the pets for such a long time. “We’re kind of dreading that part of it,” he said. “It’s kind of sad, but we just know that they’re going to be way more comfortable and it’s going to be a lot more safe if they’re at home being taken care of.”

