Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Move Up Timeline for Having a Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” champion and judge Derek Hough and his fiance, Hayley Erbert, moved up their timeline for when they want kids after meeting Rome, the son of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, they revealed in an interview with ET Online.

“There wasn’t a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy’s baby, and that was when it was kinda like, ‘Should we get on this now?,'” Hough told the outlet while laughing.

He added, “It was pretty special and actually it was cool because Val, he was like, ‘Bro, for somebody who was created to create, this will be your ultimate creation.”

Hough Says ‘Why Wait?’ About Having Kids

In the interview with ET Online, Hough shared his thoughts on having kids now. Erbert shared that Hough was in “tears” after meeting Rome.

“Actually, it did kind of make us think like yeah are we, why wait?,” Hough told the outlet.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy couple welcomed their son on January 10, 2023.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Johnson revealed Rome’s name and his face in a February 7, 2023 Instagram post.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time.”

The photo shows Rome lying down on a fuzzy blanket next to a sign that reads, “Hello world, my name is Rome Valentin.”

Afterward, Hough and Erbert uploaded photos of their meeting Rome on their now-expired Instagram Stories.

Hough & Erbert Are Headed Out on Tour

Hough and Erbert are headed out on tour in 2023, he revealed during a February 17, 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The tour is called “A Symphony of Dance” and is set for the fall of 2023. Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert, will join him in the show.

“What’s really special is I’ve never toured with Hayley since we’ve been together,” he shared. “We met on tour.”

He also told the story of the couple’s first kiss, which took place on stage during a Rumba they performed together.

Hough and Erbert announced their engagement on June 2, 2023, after seven years together, and they shared a YouTube video of their engagement story.

Hough was originally going to propose during the couple’s April 2022 trip to Tulum, Mexico, but he ended up changing his mind before taking off on the trip. Erbert later shared that she thought he was going to propose at that time.

“I actually had a feeling he was gonna do it in Tulum. … I said it to a few of my friends, and so it’s kind of a good thing he didn’t do it in Tulum otherwise I would’ve been kind of expecting it,” Erbert said during the video.

Instead, Hough decided to propose to Erbert at their own home.

“Our home is where we’ve built our life together,” added Hayley. “It’s where we were quarantined together for almost two years. It’s where we started everything, so it’s a special place to us.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.