WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Play Their Version of ‘The Newlywed Game’

In an adorable new video uploaded to their YouTube channel, “Dayley Life,” Dancing With the Stars pros Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert play their own version of The Newlywed Game called “How Well Do You Know Your Significant Other.”

It’s already fun at the start, but later, they raise the stakes by threatening each other with whipped cream to the face if they get a question wrong.

As Hough jokes at the top of the video, “Today we are going to be doing something that might potentially ruin our relationship. It might traumatize this connection. It might be the end of Dayley… forever.”

He then says he’s just kidding and adds, “It might get heated. I won’t get heated. It’ll get lukewarm.”

Here are the funny revelations we learned from the video.

Derek Hough Is a Massive ‘Star Trek’ Fan

HOW WELL DO WE KNOW EACH OTHER? – Derek Hough x Hayley Erbert's Dayley LifeToday we put our relationship to the test and see how well we really know each other and our relationship…. Who do you think will win? 2021-01-21T17:00:08Z

The video started off with a series of questions about the couple where they have to guess their partner’s answer. One of the first questions was “what is your favorite TV show of all time?” — and it turns out Hough is a huge Trekkie.

He tried to deny it by saying that he doesn’t know if he has a favorite, to be honest, but Erbert outed him as watching Star Trek “all the time” and he admitted to watching it a lot, saying, “I love sci-fi.”

For the record, Erbert’s favorite show of all time is Scandal, which Hough answered correctly.

Hough Was Surprised by His Own First Celebrity Crush

When the question was first celebrity crush, Erbert wrote down Jennifer Lopez for Hough and he actually looked embarrassed as he remembered he had posters of her hanging on his wall growing up.

He guessed choreographer Travis Wall for Erbert, who said that was her first “dance crush,” but her first straight celebrity crush was Zac Efron.

The Name of High School Question Was Hilarious

The “what was the name of my high school” question was maybe the best question of the entire video because they both biffed it in very different ways.

Hough guessed “East High” because it’s generic and he had no idea. Erbert actually went to Washburn Rural High School in Kansas.

For Erbert, she knew the name of Hough’s high school, but it turned out that all these years, she had envisioned that it was spelled “Teleconte” but it is actually “Italia Conti,” which cracked Hough up to no end.

There Was a Relationship Bombshell

When they got to the question about their longest relationship, that was another super funny round. Erbert misunderstood the question and thought it meant prior to her relationship with Hough, so for him, she answered two years — and Hough looked stunned for a moment because they’ve been together since 2015.

But Erbert clarified that she thought it meant prior to their relationship. However, Hough’s answer was even better. He got a little haughty saying, “I put four years because us,” to which Erbert smacked him down with a, “We’ve been together for longer than four years.”

And then she blew his mind when she said, “Yeah, no, seven is actually my longest. My high school boyfriend.”

Hough looked shocked and cracked, “You lived in Kansas, there was no other body there,” then he quickly said he was kidding and that he loves Kansas.

At the end of the video, Hough said, “I’m not gonna lie, we did a lot better than I thought we were gonna do.”

Erbert laughed and said, “I’m not gonna lie — you did a lot better than I thought you were gonna do. I was like, I’m gonna do well. I don’t know about you.”

These two are the cutest.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Opened Up About Husband’s Affair With Someone She Knew