Fans are Sobbing After Derek Hough Shares Heartfelt Post to Fiancé Hayley Erbert

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” six-time Mirrorball champion and judge Derek Hough are in love with his recent post to his fiancé Hayley Erbert ahead of their now-canceled performance for the finale of the show.

“I can’t remember if I posted this already, but after working on this piece for Monday I’ve been reflecting on our journey together and how adventurous it’s already been,” Hough wrote in the post, which included photos and videos of the two together throughout the years set to the song “Someone to Stay” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

The dancer added, “The song in this video is very special. There was a time when we were in a place of uncertainty and wondering where the relationship was going. But when the day came when we were beyond all in this song became the anthem of our love story.”

The song is about two people who want to work together to get through tough times and work through the traumas of their past.

“It was like a movie. Raining outside, both soaking wet,” Hough wrote. “The rain cleansing our doubts and fears away. And right when the music started to soar and lift, we kissed. We kissed as if it were the very first time. A new beginning a new relationship a new life. Together.”

Fans Were Left Sobbing After the Video

Fans took to the comment section to thank Hough for his vulnerability and share their love for the post.

“Omg this just made me sob. love you guys!,” one person wrote.

Many compared their relationship to one from a movie.

“It’s a Hallmark movie kind of romance. In all seriousness, this is very beautiful,” one comment reads.

Others simply wished the two joy and happiness as they go through their relationship and plan their upcoming wedding.

“Thanks for sharing that moment of uncertainty in the relationship. That’s powerful,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You two were meant for each other. I found my soulmate 45-years ago. The best is knowing when you have the partner that’s meant for you.”

Erbert & Hough Had to Cancel Their Finale Performance

Unfortunately for fans of the couple, they’ll no longer be performing what was sure to be an emotional dance during the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale. Hough announced the change on his Instagram Stories the night before the show alongside a teary-eyed Erbert.

“So we were going to be doing a performance for tomorrow’s finale for ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ but during camera blocking right now, we, unfortunately, there was an injury, and we’re going to have to pull out, unfortunately,” he shared. “We were so excited to show you all, we worked so hard on it. It was looking beautiful.”

He said that health takes priority over delivering the dance.

“Hayley hurt her shoulder,” he revealed. “And we tried dancing through it but unfortunately it was one of those things that you can’t really dance through because you just don’t mess around with shoulder injuries.”

Hough said that, while production was “so kind” and “gracious,” they had to call it even though Erbert wanted to keep going.

“They were smart and they did the right thing,” he said.

In the post, he shared that the next steps are to get Erbert in to get an MRI to see the damage. She’ll still be in the audience during the finale, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.