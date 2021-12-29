Why Fans Think Derek Hough Is Proposing to Hayley Erbert Soon

Derek Hough is a judge and six-time Mirrorball champion on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” His girlfriend of seven years, Hayley Erbert, is also a professional dancer, and some fans think the two are going to take their relationship to the next level soon.

Hough has previously dropped hints about proposing to Erbert, most notably in April 2021 during a YouTube video titled “Recreating the DANCE that made us fall in LOVE” where the couple did just that.

At the time of that video, the two had been together for seven years.

“We should probably lock it up pretty soon, huh?” Hough asked.

Erbert replied that it has been “a long time coming,” while showing off the bare ring finger on her left hand.

Hough Called Going To Erbert’s Family’s House ‘Hometown Week’

In a recent Instagram post where he shared photos from Erbert’s childhood, Hough referred to his visit to her home as “Hometown Week,” which is a reference to the ABC series “The Bachelor” where the final three contestants take the lead home to meet their families. The following episode generally contains a marriage proposal.

“It’s Hometown Week and I’m having a blast looking through all these childhood photos of @hayley.erbert,” Hough wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to talk about the implications of the comment.

“Propose already,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You know what comes after #hometownweek” followed by an engagement ring emoji.

“@Hayley.Erbert was always the cutest! Enjoy #HometownWeek ala #TheBachelor. You know how that show ends, D, right?” one person wrote in the comments.

Fans will just have to wait to see if Hough is going to drop the question in 2021. A Blind Gossip item from earlier in the year even hinted that the couple may be getting married in December. All the details on that are available here.

Most ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Love Hough as a Judge

On one Reddit thread titled, “what are your thoughts on derek as judge,” fans talked about what they thought about Hough on the panel.

“Better teacher and choreographer than a judge, but a fair judge who gives solid feedback even if he does overscore a bit often,” the first reply stated.

Other fans agreed, adding that they believe Hough does overscore contestants. Many of the replies state that they think he makes up for it by giving out plenty of constructive criticism.

“Love him! I do think he’s scared to be the bad guy a little bit and he needs to be a little bit more harsh sometimes, but overall I think he’s great and I like that he gives them things they can improve on for next week and doesn’t just tell them what was wrong with that dance because they probably won’t dance that style again,” another person wrote.

Fans agreed that Hough is a nice guy who does not like being overly critical, and others said that three judges was enough and the show should not move forward with four.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

