WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Saved a Baby Duck

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” troupe alum, are heroes to a tiny baby duckling.

Here’s what happened:

Derek & Hayley Found The Duckling Alone on a Cold Night

In a video posted to Instagram, Derek explained how one night, they were walking their dogs and they found this baby duckling.

“We found this little one all alone in the dark on a very cold windy night,” said the professional dancer. “We looked around a while for its family but realized it was alone. We tried to keep it warm and comfortable through the night until we figured out what to do.”

In the video, he added, “Check this out. We were just taking the dogs for a walk at night and as you can hear, we came across this little duckling all by himself.”

The video shows the tiny fluffy duck running around their house, cheeping his little duckling heart out.

They Found a Nearby Bird Sanctuary That Took The Duckling In

The next morning, Derek said that the “little guy survived the night” as they drove to a nearby bird sanctuary.

“The next morning @hayley.erbert found a sanctuary only 30 minutes away from where we were staying and was united with some new little friends,” wrote Derek on the post.

“We’re going to the wildlife rescue, specifically a bird rescue and they take in ducks, so we’re going there right as they open,” Hayley said, adding, “We’re dropping the baby off.”

At the sanctuary, the baby duck got to nestle in with a whole herd of baby ducks.

“Oh, that made me so happy, just seeing him nuzzled in with all the other babies. OK, we did a good thing!” said Hayley.

Could these two be any cuter? And they are animal lovers, to boot.

The two just got back from a trip to Rwanda. Hayley posted several photos on Instagram for Earth Day and wrote, “How lucky are we that we get to call this place home?! Happy Earth Day!”, to which Derek replied, “And sharing it with you makes it even better.”

On his own Instagram, Derek posted a short video of their vacation and wrote, “To say I LOVE Mother Earth is an understatement.” On another video, he wrote, “A stunning place with my stunning woman.”

The two are quite the world-travelers. On Easter Sunday, Derek posted a series of photos from his trip to the Holy Land and wrote, “On this holy weekend I’m reflecting back on my experience to this sacred land. During my time there I was able to travel around the country learning about the history of so many different beliefs. A common thread that runs deep within them all is Love. May we all strive to choose love and understanding over judgment and hate. For Love is the organizing force behind all that is beautiful.”

Hayley and Derek have been together since 2015 and their fans are eagerly awaiting the day that the two of them get engaged. In fact, Derek posted a steamy beach photoshoot of the two of them on Instagram in early April and their fans were convinced they were engagement photos. But if they were, Hayley and Derek are keeping that news to themselves.

Hilariously, on New Year’s Eve, the two of them played a silly game that was supposed to predict their upcoming year and in the game, the “fates” predicted that Derek and Hayley are getting engaged, having two babies, and opening a dog-boarding business in 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

