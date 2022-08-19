DWTS Pros Share Dreamy Underwater Photos

Derek Hough posed for new photos with fiancée Hayley Erbert.

The six-time “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball champion proposed to the DWTS troupe member in May 2022 after nearly seven years of dating.

“I just love calling her my fiancée,” Hough told Us Weekly in June. “I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together. … Hayley is The One.”

The couple announced their engagement on social media with a stunning photo that featured them in an embrace in front of a lavish display of candles and florals. But three months later, they may have outdone themselves with a new photo shoot that took place in water.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Posed for an Underwater Photo Shoot

In a new photo shared on Instagram, Hough and Erbert posed for a shoot underwater. In the photo, Erbert wore a fringed crocheted dress as she held onto Hough and gazed into his eyes.

“My love ♥ Forever and always,” the troupe dancer captioned the photo.

A behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot was shared by photographer Jon Snip. In a video posted on Instagram, Snip was seen snapping shots of the celebrity couple as they went underwater in a pool. “These photos took our breath away,” he captioned the clip.

Other photos shared on Hough’s Instagram story featured the couple sharing an underwater kiss. On her story, Erbert wrote, “We did a fun photoshoot with [Jon Snip] a few weeks ago.”

“I think this might be one of my favorite photos,” she added of the pic of her gazing into her fiancee’s eyes.

It is unclear if the photos were part of an engagement photo shoot or for something else. Hough did not elaborate in the caption of his video post, but he posted a cheeky comment in which he asked, “Where does a mermaid sleep? A water bed.”

Other fans reacted to the pics in the comment section.

“You two Angels on Earth!! or in this case Water,” one fan wrote.

“Stunning! @Hayley.Erbert & @DerekHough look amazing, even underwater. You can feel the #DayleyLove,” another wrote.

“Mermaid vibes! Perfection even under water,” another added.

Other fans wanted to know when Hough and Erbert will tie the knot.

“When’s the wedding? #after DWTS?” a fan asked.

This is Not the First Time Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Posed for Photos in the Water

Hough and Erbert have a history with water-themed photo shoots — and with Jon Snip. In April 2022, the couple posed for a beachy photo shoot for the photographer, and once again, Hough found humor in the steamy shoot.

In the caption to an Instagram video from the shoot in which he and his longtime love posed by some rocks in front of the water, he wrote, “[Hayley Erbert} and I almost got hit by the water, but the Ocean mist.”

At the time, fans hoped that the pics were part of an engagement photo shoot, and just one month later, Hough did pop the question.

