Derek Hough Gets Advice on His Wedding Planning

Derek Hough gave an update on his wedding plans, and he also got some advice from an experienced groom.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge proposed to his longtime love, Hayley Erbert, in May 2022. After dating Erbert for nearly seven years, Hough teased that he wasn’t planning to be a fiancé for very long. In a June 2022 interview with Fox News Digital, Hough, 37, revealed he didn’t want a “super long engagement” to Erbert.

But the duo’s wedding planning appears to be going at a snail’s pace, as Hough revealed during a January 2023 TV appearance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Admitted “There’s Not Much to Tell” About His Wedding & He Got Advice From Jerry O’Connell

Derek Hough guest co-hosts on "The Talk" and dishes about his upcoming wedding to fiancé, Hayley Erbert. "This year is going to be extremely busy, we're just looking for a venue right now, so any suggestions? But we have a whole Pinterest and Instagram, you know, ideas, vision boards." Jerry O'Connell weighs in, "It is such a fun time. Really try to enjoy it. I got super stressed out when we were planning our wedding. And like, a couple of little arguments happened, but really, just enjoy it."

Hough was a guest host on the January 5, 2023 episode of the CBS daytime show “The Talk.” While chatting with co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales and Jerry O’Connell, the six-time mirrorball champion was asked about his wedding prep.

“Not much to tell right now!’ Hough revealed. “This year has been extremely busy. We’re just looking for a venue right now, so any suggestions? But we have a whole Pinterest and Instagram, you know, ideas, vision boards, all the things. But we’re very excited about it!”

“The Talk” host O’Connell, who has been married to actress Rebecca Romijn since 2007 and shares twin daughters with her, then chimed in to give Hough some advice.

“It is such a fun time,” O’Connell said of the engagement stage. “Really try to enjoy it. I got super stressed out when we were planning our wedding. And like, a couple of little arguments happened, but really, just enjoy it.”

Derek Hough Previously Said He Wants to Be Very Involved in the Wedding Planning

While some grooms leave the wedding planning to the bride, Hough has said he is all-in with his fiancée. In an October 2022 interview with Parade, the Emmy-winning choreographer said that because he is a “creator,” he wants to be involved in all aspects of the wedding planning.

“Being a choreographer, a creator, and with everything I do with production, I will definitely want to be involved,” Hough explained, noting that he even wants to help decide on the color scheme, floral arrangements, and the music for the reception.

In the same interview, Hough teased he hoped to be married within the year, which means he could be married to Erbert by the fall of 2023.

During a September 2022 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Hough revealed that “it’s all happening” as far as the wedding planning goes. “We’re doing the guest list,” he said. “We’re looking at ‘oh, this person, do we need that fifth cousin for $800 a plate’ or whatever it’s going to be, something crazy.”

“We’re looking at venues, we love the outdoors. So, we’ll see,” he added.

He also confirmed that him he and Erbert are working with a wedding planner for their big day. “Yes, we need that,” Hough admitted.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge also joked that his entire wedding date will revolve around whatever day singer Michael Buble is “free.” The DWTS judge has admitted that he will do whatever it takes to get the crooner to sing at his wedding, and that includes planning the entire ceremony around his tour schedule.

