DWTS Alum Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Derek Hough’s Wedding

In August, “Dancing with the Stars lovebirds Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married. The couple had a handful of other DWTS-connected people there as a part of the wedding party or as guests and a few additional photos they took during the event are emerging online.

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas was Hough’s best man. His sister, Julianne Hough, was a bridesmaid, as was current show pro Britt Stewart. In addition, Julianne’s ex-husband, Brooks Laich, was one of the groomsmen.

Hough and Erbert wed in front of 106 guests, detailed People. Guests tied to “Dancing with the Stars” included Alfonso Ribeiro, Maria Menounos, Amy Purdy, Shawn Johnson, Jenna Johnson, and Kym and Robert Herjavec.

Maria Menounos Snapped a Sweet Photo During the Reception

On September 28, Menounos shared several photos from the wedding in an Instagram post. “Derek and Haley Hough 2023. A wedding in the redwood forest,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant detailed in the caption.

Menounos added, “It was beautiful, intimate, full of love, light and fun. Jaw dropping at ever[y] turn!” She also added a bit specifically for Hough and Erbert. “Wishing them all the best on this journey together and grateful to be part of witnessing their union! Love you both!”

The first photo in the post was a selfie taken by Menounos, which included Johnson, Julianne, Purdy, and Purdy’s husband, Daniel Gale. The photo also included Olympic champion Shaun White and his long-time girlfriend Nina Dobrev. The former “Vampire Diaries” star has been a friend of the Hough family for a long time.

The other three photos Menounos shared in her new Instagram post were selfies, two with her in the gown she wore to the wedding, and another snapped in her hotel room where she was still in heels, but she wore a T-shirt instead of her gown.

Hough & Erbert’s Guests Had a Blast

Brides shared that Hough and Erbert’s wedding was held in Carmel, California, at Santa Lucia Preserve, and it seems everybody had a fabulous time. After Menounos shared her snapshots from the day, Purdy commented on the post. “Ahh it was such an amazing weekend and wonderful seeing you and catching up!”

Several of Menounos’ followers asked about the dress she wore for Hough and Erbert’s wedding. She tagged Monique Lhuillier as the dress designer, and she tagged Alexandre Birman as the designer of her heels.

Right after the wedding, when People released photos from the event on Instagram, some involved in the nuptials gushed over it all.

“The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much, love your sissy,” Julianne gushed.

“It was so whimsical and gorgeous yet intimate and down to earth just like Derek and Hayley,” Purdy added.

Stewart commented, “The most beautiful weekend! Love you both!!!”

Ribeiro’s wife Angela wrote, “The most magical wedding ever!! Love you both.”

Laich concurred, “Such an incredible weekend, love you both!!!!”

Aside from Menounos’ new Instagram post sharing the selfie she took with “Dancing with the Stars” friends at the reception, only a few other candids from Hough and Erbert’s wedding have surfaced on social media.

On September 18, a few additional shots were posted on Instagram by Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. “Nappytabs,” as they are known to many fans, worked with “So You Think You Can Dance” throughout much of its run.

Their website notes they also worked on “World of Dance,” a separate reality show Hough did for a while, and their site showed they have done a piece for “Dancing with the Stars” too. One of the photos the D’umos shared included fellow “SYTYCD” choreographer Tessandra Chavez who attended the wedding too.