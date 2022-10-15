Derek Hough Drops New Details About His Wedding to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough is in the middle of planning his wedding to Hayley Erbert. The 37-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” judge proposed to his longtime girlfriend in May 2022 after seven years of dating, and now the two are working together to plan for their long-awaited special day.

Because Hough and Erbert are both professional dancers, there is a lot of pressure for them to perform a spectacular first dance as man and wife. But Hough has been pretty adamant that he would like the day off from performing.

“You know we dance a lot, I think it might be time for other people to perform for us, right?” he said during a recent appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” per People. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you dance for us. No, you dance.’ We’re gonna sit back.”

But Hough has now had a change of tune.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Admitted That Guests Will Expect Him & His Bride to Perform a Dance at Their Wedding

Hough opened up about his upcoming wedding in an October interview with Parade. The six-time mirrorball champ revealed that the wedding will be a big one and will take place within the next year. He also noted that because he is a “creator,” he is heavily involved in all aspects of wedding planning, from color schemes to floral themes and everything in between.

“Being a choreographer, a creator, and with everything I do with production, I will definitely want to be involved,” he explained.

Hough then dished that after initially thinking he wouldn’t want to do an elaborate wedding dance, he realized that there will be a big expectation among the guests, and he doesn’t want to disappoint anyone by not performing.

“I didn’t really want to have the pressure of having to perform,” Hough said, noting that he originally wanted to have other dancer friends and relatives perform for the guests. “But after sitting on it for a few months, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think there might be an expectation, we need to do a first dance.’ So, we’ll probably do a first dance, and it’ll be beautiful.”

Derek Hough Has Talked About Having Other Dancers & Musicians Perform at His Wedding to Hayley Erbert

Hough and Erbert likely won’t be the only “performers” at the wedding. The groom-to-be previously told Fox News Digital that he has “some pretty cool friends that are good musicians and artists and performers” and that he hopes to get some of them to perform at the reception.

“In fact, a few have already committed,” he told People. earlier this year. “I’m not going to name names right now, but I’ve already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they’ve already committed. So it’s going to be a full-on festival — I’m very excited about it.”

One name he did drop was that of his sister, fellow “DWTS” alum Julianne Hough. Derek Hough told Today that he hopes that his sister, who is both a dancer and a singer, will show off her talents at the wedding. “There might be some kind of performance from her, potentially — let’s see,” he said in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Inside Derek Hough’s $3.45 Million Los Angeles Home