Derek Hough Spies on Fiancée While Joking About Wedding Cost

Derek Hough gave a wedding update – sort of.

The Dancing With the Stars” champion turned judge, who proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in May 2022 after seven years of dating, shared a video to his Instagram page to joke about the high price of their upcoming wedding. And he did it while “spying” on his future wife from afar, as she took care of an important wedding detail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Joked That He Has to Work More to Pay for His Wedding to Hayley Erbert

In an Instagram post shared on March 30, 2023, Hough’s fiancée was seen in deep conversation with a man in what looked to be a conversation about china place settings. “The process has begun! Here we go ❤️ 💍 #wedding #planning,” he captioned the post.

Hough, 37, was not seen in the clip but instead zoomed in on his future wife from across the room. “Admiring my bride-to-be, seeing the excitement in her eyes, planning our big day brings me so much joy,” he wrote. “And look at how beautiful she looks.”

He then added: “Also, I’m about to add more dates to the tour to pay for this wedding. Holy s*#%! Worth it? Absolutely.”

The tour Hough was referring to is his upcoming “A Symphony of Dance” tour, which will kick off in the fall of 2023, per his website. Erbert will dance alongside her fiancé in the show.

In response to his post, fans and friends told Hough that he should go all out for his wedding day.

“One time… go big or go home :),” wrote DWTS pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

“Enjoy guys. You only do it once!” another fan wrote.

“You gotta go all out it’s gonna be epic!!!” another chimed in.

Derek Hough Has Complained About the High Cost of His Wedding

Hough wasn’t completely joking about the high cost of his wedding. During a September 2022 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” he revealed that he and his Erbert were paring down their guest list. “We’re looking at ‘oh, this person, do we need that fifth cousin for $800 a plate’ or whatever it’s going to be, something crazy,” he cracked.

He also revealed the $800 per person estimate wasn’t actually a joke. While speaking with The Today Show, Hough said the couple found a “‘beautiful” venue for their wedding, but quickly found out there would be a “catch” for all of that beauty.

“There’s this one place which was a beautiful, beautiful place, but I was like, ‘Wow, it wasn’t that expensive, actually, considering it was such a gorgeous place,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, what’s the catch?’”

“Eventually, we found out it’s $500 per plate just for food.” He added. “We’re not talking about anything else — just for food — and it could actually go up to $800 a plate. So Haley and I both laughed and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Let’s go back on that guest list.’”

