DWTS Fans Think They Know When Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Getting Married

There is a blind item making the rounds that “Dancing With the Stars” fans are convinced is about Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert getting married in December 2021. Here’s what we know and why it has fans so riled up.

Deuxmoi Posted a Blind Item About A Network TV Judge

In an Instagram story, reliable celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted an email submission that referred to its subject by the pseudonym “Ex Mormon.” The subject was “Big network TV judge marrying longtime girlfriend in December,” and the body of the email read:

Fans have been wanting this TV judge to marry his girlfriend for a long time. It is unknown if she has an engagement ring yet, but they plan to marry in December. They have been very private about their relationship since the beginning when she was 19 and he was 29. After six years together, they are finally making plans to make it legally binding.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans on Reddit are certain this is about Derek and Hayley. For one, he is a network TV judge with a longtime girlfriend. Secondly, “Dancing With the Stars” fans have been wanting to see them get married for years. And third, there is a 10-year age difference between Derek and Hayley — they have only been together since she was not quite 21, but they met when she was 19 and he was 29.

“There is literally no one else it could possibly be about,” wrote one Reddit user.

Another wrote, “Some time ago I remember watching one of their IG stories and she flashed her hand quickly and I could have sworn I saw a ring. Haven’t seen it since. But happy for them if it’s true. I love watching their dance videos and tiktoks. He’s super creative in his choreography and she seems really sweet,” to which a user replied, “She has been wearing a ring on “the other hand” that could look like an engagement ring since one of their trips at earlier this year I think. The first time I saw it I was sure it was an engagement ring but they never mentioned it.”

Hayley Has Definitely Wondered If They Were Ever Going to Get Married





Play



Asking my girlfriend *JUICY* questions! – Dayley Life with Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Asking my girlfriend, Hayley, some JUICY questions supplied by YOU! Can you guess what the most commonly asked question was?! Watch the video to find out… ——————————————— HAYLEY ERBERT Instagram- instagram.com/hayley.erbert/ DEREK HOUGH Instagram- instagram.com/derekhough/ 2020-09-24T16:00:30Z

In a 2020 video on their YouTube channel, “Dayley Life,” Derek and Hayley answered fan questions and one of them was, “Have you ever thought, ‘He is never going to give me a ring.'”

To which Hayley laughed and said, “One-hundred percent have thought that.”

When Derek reacted, she said, “Don’t act like that’s a surprise!”

“That thought has crossed through my mind and he says that he’s waiting for me to propose to him and I’m like, ‘Then we’re never getting married,'” said Hayley.

She was also asked if it’s easy to get along with Derek’s family — he has four sisters with whom he is very close, including former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Julianne Hough — and Hayley said that it’s very easy to get along with them, but she did admit that the Hough family is also “a lot.”

“Yes, it is easy to get along with your family. If you think of Derek’s energy level, think of adding Derek plus four female Dereks in a room and you just get a lot. But they’re all sweet and your parents are great,” said Hayley.

“It’s a hurricane!” cracked Derek.

But are they tying the knot in December 2021? Fans will just have to wait and see! In the meantime, Derek and Hayley are dancing together for “Dancing With the Stars” Halloween night on Monday, October 25, plus they are starring together in Derek’s Las Vegas residency show, “Derek Hough: No Limit.” Tickets are on sale now and the show runs through the end of November.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Derek Hough Victim of ‘Attempted Robbery’