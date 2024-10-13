Derek Hough Gushes Over the ‘Heart & Soul of Our Little World’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough took to Instagram to gush over his wife, Hayley Erbert, on her birthday.

Hough’s tribute, and Erbert’s birthday, came about two months before the first anniversary of a life-changing experience for the pair.

On December 7, 2023, Hough shared via Instagram that Erbert had been rushed to the hospital. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” he explained.

A week later, Hough shared an update on Instagram. He noted Erbert’s situation was a “life-threatening event.”

“It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant,” Hough added.

Now, nearly a year later as the couple celebrated Erbert’s birthday, Hough shared an emotional tribute.

“You’ll always be the heart and soul of our little world,” Hough noted.

Derek Hough Cherishes the ‘Beautiful Journey’ He’s Taking With Hayley Erbert

On October 11, Hough took to his Instagram page to honor Erbert on her 30th birthday. “Happy 30th birthday, my love,” he began.

Hough’s post included a video montage of highlights from his life with Erbert. He used the New West song “Those Eyes” to accompany the video.

He also added lines from the song lyrics in white cursive script over the video as different scenes played.

“As you step into this new decade, I can’t help but feel so lucky to be by your side, continuing this beautiful journey with you,” Hough wrote.

He added, “You are my miracle. Through every challenge, your strength and grace have been nothing short of inspiring.”

Hough also gushed, “You’ve given me purpose, and you’ve changed my life in ways I never thought possible.”

Erbert commented on her husband’s post, “I love you beyond.”

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy commented, “Happy birthday Mrs. Hough.”

Hough’s former brother-in-law, Julianne Hough’s ex-husband Brooks Laich, commented, too. “Happiest of birthday @hayley.erbert – hope you guys are having the BEST day together!!! Sending our love!!!”

Someone else commented, “She’s the best thing that ever happened to you!”

“You two are beautiful together. True love ❤️ Your vows of Sickness and Health came so soon after your wedding. The two of you showed just how much your love of each other can get you through. Happy Birthday,” another fans wrote.

Erbert Felt Reflective on Her 30th Birthday

Erbert posted about her birthday on her Instagram page on October 12. “As I reflect on the past decade, I am filled with so much gratitude for every experience that has shaped me,” she wrote.

She reflected, “I was just figuring out my life in Los Angeles, as a young woman; trying to find belonging, navigating uncertainty and discovery.”

“After really looking back on the past ten years, I can’t even imagine what the next ten have in store. So cheers to this beautiful life, I’m excited for it all!”

Erbert noted she experienced many struggles and hardships throughout the past decade of her life. She added she also experienced triumphs, opportunities, and “pure joy.”

She acknowledged it was a “chaotic decade” and added she was looking forward to “these next chapters of life, love, and joy.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” family flooded Erbert’s post with love and birthday wishes.

Season 33 pro Britt Stewart wrote, “I love you and am so proud of the woman you are! You inspire me everyday and am grateful to call you my soul sister! Here’s to this next decade filled with beautiful blessings! I love you.”

Additional birthday wishes came from Sasha Farber, Kim Johnson Herjavec, Daniella Karagach, “Dancing with the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin, and Julianne Hough.